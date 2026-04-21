Space Force’s Space Based Interceptor Program to Counter Growing Speed and Maneuverability of Modern Missile Threats in support of Golden Dome for America

Summary: U.S. Space Force Space Combat Power Program Executive Office works to counter the growing speed and maneuverability of modern missile threats with the twenty Other Transaction Authority agreements to twelve companies, worth up to $3.2B.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. & HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – On January 27,2025,Executive Order (EO) 14186was published stating, “The threat of attack by ballistic, hypersonic, and cruise missiles, and other advanced aerial attacks, remains the most catastrophic threat facing the United States.”

To address this threat, as directed by the Deputy Secretary of War, in coordination with the Golden Dome of America (GDA) Direct Reporting Program Manager (DRPM), the United States Space Force (USSF) established the Space-Based Interceptor (SBI) program, which is tasked to develop a space-based missile defense interceptor system that will demonstrate capability integrated into the GDA architecture by 2028.

The global strategic landscape has changed, a new generation of threats hold the homeland at risk. Proven and formidable U.S. missile defense systems, combined with next-generation space-based tracking and advanced interceptors must be integrated with Artificial Intelligence to counter thespeed, maneuverability, and lethality of the threats. The USSF SBI program is addressing this gap by developing a proliferated Low Earth Orbit (pLEO) constellation of interceptors capable ofboost, midcourse, andglide phaseengagements.

In late 2025 and early 2026, SSC awarded twenty (20) Other Transaction Authority (OTA) agreements to twelve companies. The agreements with a potential combined award value of up to $3.2B, ensure the government maintains contracting flexibility to award to the best provider.

The following companies were awarded SBI OTAs: Anduril Industries Inc, Booz Allen Hamilton Inc, General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc, GITAI USA Inc, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation, Quindar Inc, Raytheon Company, Sci-Tec Inc, SpaceX, True Anomaly Inc, and Turion Space Corp.

OTAsprovidea mechanism for the program office to attract both traditional and non-traditional vendors to increase competition ensuring quality and fostering confidence in the design. This approach is critical to the government’s strategy of leveragingthe talent-focused, performance-first mindset that has been developing within the space market over the past few years.

"Adversary capabilities are advancing rapidly, and our acquisition strategies must move even faster to counter the growing speed and maneuverability of modern missile threats," stated USSF Col. Bryon McClain, Program Executive Officer for Space Combat Power. "Utilizing Other Transaction Authority agreements, we attracted both traditional and non-traditional vendors, while harnessing American innovation, and ensuring continuous competition. With the commitment and collaboration of these industry partners, the Space Force will demonstrate an initial capability in 2028."

No additional information will be available at this time due to operational security requirements regarding the SBI program.

The USSF SBI program office is located within Space Systems Command (SSC) at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Ala.

Interested media representatives may submit questions regarding this topic by sending an e-mail to SSCpa.media@spaceforce.mil.