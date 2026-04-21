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    188th Medical Group Completes Pre-Deployment Survey in Paraguay Ahead of AMISTAD 2026 Medical Mission

    188th Medical Group Completes Pre-Deployment Survey in Paraguay Ahead of AMISTAD 2026 Medical Mission

    Photo By Maj. Jennifer Gerhardt | A two-person advance team from the Arkansas Air National Guard’s 188th Medical Group...... read more read more

    ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2026

    Story by Maj. Jennifer Gerhardt 

    188th Wing

    188th Medical Group Completes Pre-Deployment Survey in Paraguay Ahead of AMISTAD 2026 Medical Mission
    EBBING AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE — A two-person advance team from the Arkansas Air National Guard’s 188th Medical Group has returned from a site survey in Paraguay, laying the groundwork for the unit’s participation in AMISTAD 2026, a multinational medical readiness exercise led by U.S. Air Forces Southern (AFSOUTH).

    The 188th Medical Group is one of four Air National Guard units deploying Medical Assistance Teams to partner with Paraguayan health providers. The exercise aims to boost U.S. forces’ medical readiness and interoperability while strengthening bilateral ties by helping ease pressure on Paraguay’s healthcare system.

    “The primary purpose of a site survey is to see the locations, meet the staff, and see what equipment and medications they have,” said Lt. Col. Peter Mudge, the 188th Medical Group commander. “We also build rapport with the Paraguayan Ministry of Health and the U.S. Embassy staff.”

    During the survey, the team toured four clinics where joint U.S. Paraguayan medical teams will work. At each clinic site, the team assessed medical capabilities and infrastructure, then assigned future staffing assignments to balance specialties with local population needs. The team also evaluated logistical factors, including locally sourced supply chains, transportation, power and water reliability, and patient flow, which will be finalized by on-site teams.

    Maj. Chris Doyel, the 188th Medical Group’s mission director for the trip, emphasized the importance of the pre-deployment visit.

    “It provides a hands-on inspection of environmental risks, security, lodging, and overall operational preparation,” said Doyel. “The information gathered during the site survey will directly contribute to the success of the 188th Medical Group’s participation in AMISTAD 2026, but also the overall U.S.-Paraguay medical partnership.”

    The full deployment is expected to place U.S. medical teams directly into Paraguayan clinics, delivering care alongside host-nation providers while honing the Guard units’ expeditionary medical skills in a real-world health security cooperation environment June 16 to 26, 2026.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 12:50
    Story ID: 563527
    Location: ARKANSAS, US
    Web Views: 20
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 188th Medical Group Completes Pre-Deployment Survey in Paraguay Ahead of AMISTAD 2026 Medical Mission, by Maj. Jennifer Gerhardt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    188th Medical Group Completes Pre-Deployment Survey in Paraguay Ahead of AMISTAD 2026 Medical Mission

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    AFSOUTH
    188th Wing
    Ebbing Air National Guard
    National Guard Bureau

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