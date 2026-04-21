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    34th CAB Conducts 2026 Operation Burn Out with MNDNR at Camp Ripley

    34th CAB Conducts 2026 Operation Burn Out with MNDNR at Camp Ripley

    Photo By 1st Lt. Colton Rossow | Minnesota National Guard Aviators from the 34th Combat Aviation Brigade conduct their...... read more read more

    MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2026

    Story by 1st Lt. Colton Rossow 

    Camp Ripley Training Center

    CAMP RIPLEY TRAINING CENTER, Minn. — The Minnesota National Guard and the
    Minnesota Department of Natural Resources continue to strengthen a long-standing partnership
    through joint training designed to prepare for Minnesota’s annual wildfire season, enhancing
    readiness while safeguarding communities and natural resources across the state.

    At the center of this collaboration is the Camp Ripley Training Center, a 53,000-acre installation
    that provides a controlled environment where Guard Soldiers, Airmen, and DNR wildfire
    professionals train side by side. The expansive training area allows crews to rehearse coordinated
    wildfire response tactics without impacting civilian lands, reducing risk to surrounding
    communities while preserving other military training areas for their primary missions.

    Joint exercises focus on integrating ground-based wildfire suppression teams from the MNDNR
    with aviation support from Minnesota National Guard units. These training events simulate real-
    world wildfire conditions, enabling fire crews to refine communication, command and control,
    and rapid response procedures under realistic scenarios.

    A critical component of the partnership is the use of National Guard aviation assets to support
    wildfire suppression efforts. Helicopter crews train to conduct aerial water delivery using Bambi
    buckets—large, suspended containers capable of dropping hundreds of gallons of water with
    precision over active fire zones. This capability provides a significant force multiplier for
    MNDNR fire teams, allowing them to quickly contain and suppress fires in areas that are
    difficult to access by ground.

    “Training together at Camp Ripley ensures that when wildfire season begins, our teams are
    already operating as one cohesive force,” said a Minnesota National Guard training official. “The
    ability to integrate aviation support with DNR ground crews is essential to protecting lives,
    property, and Minnesota’s natural resources.”

    Beyond immediate response capabilities, the joint training also emphasizes prevention and risk
    mitigation. By conducting prescribed training events in a controlled environment, the partnership
    helps reduce the likelihood of uncontrolled fires in both military and civilian areas. This
    proactive approach supports responsible land management practices and reinforces the shared
    commitment to environmental stewardship.

    The collaboration also strengthens relationships between state agencies, fostering trust and
    familiarity that prove critical during real-world emergencies. When wildfires threaten Minnesota
    communities, the seamless coordination between the Minnesota National Guard and MNDNR
    ensures a rapid, effective response.

    As wildfire seasons grow increasingly complex, partnerships like this remain essential. Through
    continued joint training at Camp Ripley, the Minnesota National Guard and Minnesota
    Department of Natural Resources stand ready to protect the people, land, and resources of
    Minnesota—before, during, and after the fire.

    Editor’s Note: To schedule a media interview about Minnesota State Fair Military Appreciation
    Day, contact 1LT. Colton J. Rossow 320-733-90404789 or colton.j.rossow.mil@army.mil

    About the Minnesota National Guard
    Established in 1856 and headquartered in St. Paul, the Minnesota National Guard has nearly than
    13,000 Soldiers and Airmen who serve in 58 communities across the state. The citizen-Soldiers
    and Airmen of the Minnesota National Guard are ‘Always Ready’ to fight the nation’s wars,
    protect the country, respond to state emergencies, and contribute to local communities. News,
    insights, and perspectives from the Minnesota National Guard are available at
    MinnesotaNationalGuard.ng.mil.

    -30-

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 12:19
    Story ID: 563523
    Location: MINNESOTA, US
    Web Views: 17
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 34th CAB Conducts 2026 Operation Burn Out with MNDNR at Camp Ripley, by 1LT Colton Rossow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    34th CAB Conducts 2026 Operation Burn Out with MNDNR at Camp Ripley
    34th CAB Conducts 2026 Operation Burn Out with MNDNR at Camp Ripley
    34th CAB Conducts 2026 Operation Burn Out with MNDNR at Camp Ripley
    34th CAB Conducts 2026 Operation Burn Out with MNDNR at Camp Ripley
    34th CAB Conducts 2026 Operation Burn Out with MNDNR at Camp Ripley
    34th CAB Conducts 2026 Operation Burn Out with MNDNR at Camp Ripley
    34th CAB Conducts 2026 Operation Burn Out with MNDNR at Camp Ripley
    34th CAB Conducts 2026 Operation Burn Out with MNDNR at Camp Ripley
    34th CAB Conducts 2026 Operation Burn Out with MNDNR at Camp Ripley
    34th CAB Conducts 2026 Operation Burn Out with MNDNR at Camp Ripley
    34th CAB Conducts 2026 Operation Burn Out with MNDNR at Camp Ripley
    34th CAB Conducts 2026 Operation Burn Out with MNDNR at Camp Ripley
    34th CAB Conducts 2026 Operation Burn Out with MNDNR at Camp Ripley
    34th CAB Conducts 2026 Operation Burn Out with MNDNR at Camp Ripley
    34th CAB Conducts 2026 Operation Burn Out with MNDNR at Camp Ripley
    34th CAB Conducts 2026 Operation Burn Out with MNDNR at Camp Ripley
    34th CAB Conducts 2026 Operation Burn Out with MNDNR at Camp Ripley
    34th CAB Conducts 2026 Operation Burn Out with MNDNR at Camp Ripley
    34th CAB Conducts 2026 Operation Burn Out with MNDNR at Camp Ripley
    34th CAB Conducts 2026 Operation Burn Out with MNDNR at Camp Ripley

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