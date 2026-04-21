34th CAB Conducts 2026 Operation Burn Out with MNDNR at Camp Ripley

MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES
04.24.2026
CAMP RIPLEY TRAINING CENTER, Minn. — The Minnesota National Guard and the
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources continue to strengthen a long-standing partnership
through joint training designed to prepare for Minnesota’s annual wildfire season, enhancing
readiness while safeguarding communities and natural resources across the state.
At the center of this collaboration is the Camp Ripley Training Center, a 53,000-acre installation
that provides a controlled environment where Guard Soldiers, Airmen, and DNR wildfire
professionals train side by side. The expansive training area allows crews to rehearse coordinated
wildfire response tactics without impacting civilian lands, reducing risk to surrounding
communities while preserving other military training areas for their primary missions.
Joint exercises focus on integrating ground-based wildfire suppression teams from the MNDNR
with aviation support from Minnesota National Guard units. These training events simulate real-
world wildfire conditions, enabling fire crews to refine communication, command and control,
and rapid response procedures under realistic scenarios.
A critical component of the partnership is the use of National Guard aviation assets to support
wildfire suppression efforts. Helicopter crews train to conduct aerial water delivery using Bambi
buckets—large, suspended containers capable of dropping hundreds of gallons of water with
precision over active fire zones. This capability provides a significant force multiplier for
MNDNR fire teams, allowing them to quickly contain and suppress fires in areas that are
difficult to access by ground.
“Training together at Camp Ripley ensures that when wildfire season begins, our teams are
already operating as one cohesive force,” said a Minnesota National Guard training official. “The
ability to integrate aviation support with DNR ground crews is essential to protecting lives,
property, and Minnesota’s natural resources.”
Beyond immediate response capabilities, the joint training also emphasizes prevention and risk
mitigation. By conducting prescribed training events in a controlled environment, the partnership
helps reduce the likelihood of uncontrolled fires in both military and civilian areas. This
proactive approach supports responsible land management practices and reinforces the shared
commitment to environmental stewardship.
The collaboration also strengthens relationships between state agencies, fostering trust and
familiarity that prove critical during real-world emergencies. When wildfires threaten Minnesota
communities, the seamless coordination between the Minnesota National Guard and MNDNR
ensures a rapid, effective response.
As wildfire seasons grow increasingly complex, partnerships like this remain essential. Through
continued joint training at Camp Ripley, the Minnesota National Guard and Minnesota
Department of Natural Resources stand ready to protect the people, land, and resources of
Minnesota—before, during, and after the fire.
Editor’s Note: To schedule a media interview about Minnesota State Fair Military Appreciation
Day, contact 1LT. Colton J. Rossow 320-733-90404789 or colton.j.rossow.mil@army.mil
About the Minnesota National Guard
Established in 1856 and headquartered in St. Paul, the Minnesota National Guard has nearly than
13,000 Soldiers and Airmen who serve in 58 communities across the state. The citizen-Soldiers
and Airmen of the Minnesota National Guard are ‘Always Ready’ to fight the nation’s wars,
protect the country, respond to state emergencies, and contribute to local communities. News,
insights, and perspectives from the Minnesota National Guard are available at
MinnesotaNationalGuard.ng.mil.
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|Date Taken:
|04.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 12:19
|Story ID:
|563523
|Location:
|MINNESOTA, US
|Web Views:
|17
|Downloads:
|0
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