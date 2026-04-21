34th CAB Conducts 2026 Operation Burn Out with MNDNR at Camp Ripley

Photo By 1st Lt. Colton Rossow | Minnesota National Guard Aviators from the 34th Combat Aviation Brigade conduct their...... read more read more Photo By 1st Lt. Colton Rossow | Minnesota National Guard Aviators from the 34th Combat Aviation Brigade conduct their annual Operation Burn Out with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources with UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters and CH-47 Chinook Helicopters at Camp Ripley Training Center near Little Falls, Minnesota, on April 21st, 2026. During Operation Burn Out, Minnesota National Guard Aviators lift water buckets, or "Bambi Buckets," which can hold between 100 and 2,500 gallons of water, depending on the helicopter, onto controlled burn fires across Camp Ripley's 53,000 square miles of training area (Minnesota National Guard Photo by Army Staff Sgt. Jorden Newbanks). see less | View Image Page

CAMP RIPLEY TRAINING CENTER, Minn. — The Minnesota National Guard and the

Minnesota Department of Natural Resources continue to strengthen a long-standing partnership

through joint training designed to prepare for Minnesota’s annual wildfire season, enhancing

readiness while safeguarding communities and natural resources across the state.



At the center of this collaboration is the Camp Ripley Training Center, a 53,000-acre installation

that provides a controlled environment where Guard Soldiers, Airmen, and DNR wildfire

professionals train side by side. The expansive training area allows crews to rehearse coordinated

wildfire response tactics without impacting civilian lands, reducing risk to surrounding

communities while preserving other military training areas for their primary missions.



Joint exercises focus on integrating ground-based wildfire suppression teams from the MNDNR

with aviation support from Minnesota National Guard units. These training events simulate real-

world wildfire conditions, enabling fire crews to refine communication, command and control,

and rapid response procedures under realistic scenarios.



A critical component of the partnership is the use of National Guard aviation assets to support

wildfire suppression efforts. Helicopter crews train to conduct aerial water delivery using Bambi

buckets—large, suspended containers capable of dropping hundreds of gallons of water with

precision over active fire zones. This capability provides a significant force multiplier for

MNDNR fire teams, allowing them to quickly contain and suppress fires in areas that are

difficult to access by ground.



“Training together at Camp Ripley ensures that when wildfire season begins, our teams are

already operating as one cohesive force,” said a Minnesota National Guard training official. “The

ability to integrate aviation support with DNR ground crews is essential to protecting lives,

property, and Minnesota’s natural resources.”



Beyond immediate response capabilities, the joint training also emphasizes prevention and risk

mitigation. By conducting prescribed training events in a controlled environment, the partnership

helps reduce the likelihood of uncontrolled fires in both military and civilian areas. This

proactive approach supports responsible land management practices and reinforces the shared

commitment to environmental stewardship.



The collaboration also strengthens relationships between state agencies, fostering trust and

familiarity that prove critical during real-world emergencies. When wildfires threaten Minnesota

communities, the seamless coordination between the Minnesota National Guard and MNDNR

ensures a rapid, effective response.



As wildfire seasons grow increasingly complex, partnerships like this remain essential. Through

continued joint training at Camp Ripley, the Minnesota National Guard and Minnesota

Department of Natural Resources stand ready to protect the people, land, and resources of

Minnesota—before, during, and after the fire.



Editor’s Note: To schedule a media interview about Minnesota State Fair Military Appreciation

Day, contact 1LT. Colton J. Rossow 320-733-90404789 or colton.j.rossow.mil@army.mil



About the Minnesota National Guard

Established in 1856 and headquartered in St. Paul, the Minnesota National Guard has nearly than

13,000 Soldiers and Airmen who serve in 58 communities across the state. The citizen-Soldiers

and Airmen of the Minnesota National Guard are ‘Always Ready’ to fight the nation’s wars,

protect the country, respond to state emergencies, and contribute to local communities. News,

insights, and perspectives from the Minnesota National Guard are available at

MinnesotaNationalGuard.ng.mil.



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