NAVSUP WSS Hosts Marine Aviation Supply Office Roundtable at NSA Philadelphia

Photo By Fox Murray | NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support hosted a Marine Aviation Supply Officer Roundtable this...... read more read more Photo By Fox Murray | NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support hosted a Marine Aviation Supply Officer Roundtable this week at Naval Support Activity Philadelphia, bringing together Marine Corps aviation logisticians and supply chain experts to strategize on fleet readiness. see less | View Image Page

NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support hosted a Marine Aviation Supply Officer Roundtable this week at Naval Support Activity Philadelphia, bringing together Marine Corps aviation logisticians and supply chain experts to strategize on fleet readiness.

The roundtable served as a critical strategic collaboration forum, uniting Marine Corps Aviation Supply Officers from Marine Aviation Logistics Squadrons and NAVSUP WSS leadership and subject-matter experts. The primary objective of the event was to align the goals of the Department of the Navy and the Marine Corps aviation supply communities, ensuring that shore-based supply infrastructure is fully synchronized with the tactical and expeditionary needs of Marine aviation.

Throughout the week, participants engaged in detailed discussions focused on optimizing readiness, mitigating parts shortages, and reducing repair turnaround times for Marine-specific aircraft. The event featured presentations from key partners across the logistics enterprise.

By facilitating direct communication between operational fleet representatives and supply chain integrators, the Marine ASO Roundtable is a vital venue for implementing process improvements to increase the warfighting readiness of the Marine Corps.

NAVSUP WSS serves as the Navy and Marine Corps' supply chain manager and end-to-end integrator, providing critical material support to naval aviation by managing the procurement, repair, and distribution of aviation components, ensuring that Marine Aviation Logistics Squadrons and deployed Air Combat Elements have the parts required to sustain aircraft readiness, maintain lethality, and execute expeditionary operations globally.

NAVSUP WSS provides the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, and allied forces the program and supply support for the weapon systems that keep naval forces mission ready. With locations in Norfolk, Philadelphia, Mechanicsburg, and Tucson, NAVSUP WSS manages operational readiness for almost 300 deployable ships, 92 submarines, and 3,700 aircraft worldwide.