Fort A.P. Hill Outdoor Recreation Manager Recognized among Army’s Best

Fort A.P. Hill Va. – Humble and kind, Marsha Beazley operates Fort A.P. Hill’s Outdoor Recreation program as she would her household. A second-generation A.P. Hill team member, Beazley’s oversight, innovation and dedication to success culminated in a ceremony on March 3rd at Fields of Green in Orlando, Florida where she received FY25 Installation Management Command (IMCOM) Directorate of Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR) Business and Recreation’s Excellence in Management Award. This award is presented to only seven managers IMCOM-wide annually.

The award recognizes Mrs. Beazley’s exceptional leadership, innovation, and financial stewardship, which have transformed the recreation landscape for the Fort A.P. Hill community. Under her direction, the Outdoor Recreation (ODR) program has become a model of success, marked by a 12% increase in sales and a remarkable 19% surge in net income in FY25.

Mrs. Beazley’s overwhelming success has resulted in DFMWR being able to reinvest profit into new services for the installation. The Whitetail RV park has been expanded to accommodate more recreational vehicles and campers. The long dormant paintball course was resurrected and refreshed. A perfect destination for outdoorsman, A.P. Hill’s cabins have been renovated and are steps away from wooded seclusion and excellent fishing. Additionally, our Downtime Zone recreation facility was upgraded to offer hot food every weekday for lunch by establishing the new “Warrior Canteen”. These programs have lifted morale, not only for the Soldiers who train here, but our workforce, and the veterans and retirees who visit the base to recreate.

Beyond the impressive financial metrics and facility upgrades, Mrs. Beazley’s greatest impact may be the culture of exceptional customer service she has cultivated. Her unwavering focus on the customer experience has been the cornerstone of the ODR program’s transformation. By empowering her team and championing a customer-first philosophy, she has ensured that every Soldier, family member, and visitor to Fort A.P. Hill’s recreational facilities feels valued. This dedication to service has been instrumental in making Fort A.P. Hill a top performer in recreation and setting a standard for MWR programs across the Army.

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