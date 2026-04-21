U.S. Space Command Commander Gen. Stephen N. Whiting to Host Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Redstone Arsenal

The commander of U.S. Space Command, Gen. Stephen N. Whiting, will host a ribbon cutting event at Redstone Arsenal on April 29, 2026 to mark the occasion of U.S. Space Command taking ownership of its first dedicated operational facility on the Garrison.

Within 24 hours of the President’s announcement to move the command on Sept. 2, 2025, a small team was on the ground in Huntsville. Since then, U.S. Space Command has been expeditiously carrying out the President’s direction, led by its Redstone Transition Team, located full-time in Alabama. The April 29th ribbon cutting ceremony represents the significant milestone achieved as personnel from U.S. Space Command’s intelligence directorate begin to execute their operational missions from Redstone.

U.S. Space Command, working with allies and partners, plans, executes, and integrates military spacepower into multi-domain global operations in order to deter aggression, defend national interests, and when necessary, defeat threats.

There will be a brief period of media availability immediately following the ceremony with USSPACECOM and Redstone Arsenal leaders.

Media interested in attending the ceremony must RSVP by 3:00 pm Mountain Daylight Time (4:00 p.m. Central Daylight Time) on April 27, 2026, to mailto:usarmy.redstone.imcom.list.garrison-pao@army.mil.

For those interested in watching the ceremony virtually, the livestream will be available at https://www.youtube.com/@USSpaceCommand.