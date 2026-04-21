VT-28 Holds Change of Command Ceremony

The “Rangers” of Training Squadron (VT) 28, held a change of command ceremony aboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Corpus Christi, Texas, in which Cmdr. James Morrison relieved Cmdr. James McNamee as commanding officer of VT-28, Apr. 23, 2026.

During the airborne change of command, Morrison assumed all duties and responsibilities as the VT-28 commanding officer from McNamee. The symbolic formation flight and lead change signifies the transition of leadership in the squadron and serves as an incredible demonstration for all those in attendance.

Capt. Christopher Penn, commodore of Training Air Wing (TW) 4 presided over the ceremony and presented McNamee with the Meritorious Service Medal for his conduct and performance as commanding officer.

McNamee, a native of Marlton, New Jersey, is a 2006 graduate of the University of Maryland and earned his Wings of Gold in August of 2008. He served as the commanding officer of VT-28 since December 2024, overseeing the successful execution of 17,800 flight hours, 14,418 sorties, and graduated 285 Student Naval Aviators.

“Holding the title of ‘Skipper’ has been the greatest honor of my Naval career,” said McNamee. “To the instructor pilots: You are the heart of this squadron. Take care of one another and continue to hold the standard. Mentor your onwings and help shape the fleet with the best professional aviators in the world.”

Morrison, a native of Swampscott, MA, is a 2007 graduate of the University of Maryland, having completed the NROTC program with McNamee. Earning his Wings of Gold in 2009, Morrison began his naval aviation career that has resulted in over 2,900 mishap-free flight hours.

“I am honored and excited to lead the Rangers of VT-28,” said Morrison. “We will double down on the mentorship of our students to build the foundation of their naval aviation careers.We are guided by the words: humility, approachability, and credibility.I feel lucky to work with an incredible group of professionals.Mount Up!”

VT-28 is one of two primary training squadrons within TW-4 in Corpus Christi, Texas. The mission of VT-28 is to instill foundational aviation skills in student naval aviators, who are prepared to excel in follow-on training and operational service in the fleet.

Headquartered at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, CNATRA oversees the Naval Air Training Command (NATRACOM) which is composed of five training air wings and 17 training squadrons located across Florida, Mississippi, and Texas. The command is responsible for safely conducting primary, intermediate, and advanced flight training for U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, and allied international student naval aviators and flight officers.