Air National Guard Region V completes CHOP North 26

Photo By Airman Alec Martin | A U.S. Air Force emergency management specialist assigned to the 54th Civil Support Team, Wisconsin Air National Guard, conducts training during CHOP North 26, April 16, 2026, at Volk Field, Camp Douglas, Wis. CHOP North 26 provides the opportunity for Airmen to come together and conduct multi-capability training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Alec Martin) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Airman Alec Martin | A U.S. Air Force emergency management specialist assigned to the 54th Civil Support...... read more read more

VOLK FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Wisconsin - Over 50 U.S. Airmen and 13 units from the Air National Guard Region V participated in exercise Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) High-intensity Operational Preparedness (CHOP) North 2026 at Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin, April 15-22, 2026.

Emergency management exercises for Region V, including Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio have been conducted for more than 20 years. This iteration of the exercise, CHOP North 26, was broken down into two major focuses.

“We’re focusing a lot more on our old school CBRN [training],” said Master Sgt. Steven Jefferies, the lead planner for CHOP North 26, assigned to the 183rd Wing in Springfield, Illinois, “so it’s more base defense emergency management planning and base defense operations.”

Additionally, another focus of CHOP North 26 is small team tactics. Working in teams mirrors realistic emergency management responses and allows members from each unit to become familiar with each other.

“The second part is the four person team,” said Jefferies, “That’s down range CBRN where they go in and they find a target, they go through all of their identifying and sampling, and then push [the results] out.”

CHOP North 26 provides fine-tuned, realistic and cost-effective training for Region V Air National Guard units. Some types of training accomplished includes hazard identification, manual plotting, equipment familiarization, decontamination operations, land navigation, combat skills, physical fitness and mental fitness.

The full-scale exercise and culminating event for CHOP North 26 took place at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, and included emergency operations center operations, CBRN control cell operations, reconnaissance teams for hazard identification, operations under limited communications, recovery after attack, site survey and assessment, close quarters combat and individual mission command.

Security Forces from the 183rd Wing, Explosive Ordinance Disposal from the 115th Fighter Wing in Madison, Wisconsin, and the 54th Civil Support Team in Madison, Wisconsin supported the Airmen participating in CHOP North 26 with multi-capable training.

“Training like CHOP North is critical to national defense because you don’t get training like this at home station,” said Jefferies, “Events like this allow us to bring 17 wings together where we have the numbers to perform exercises and do training that we can’t receive at our home station.”