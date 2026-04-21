KACH earns CNOR Strong Designation, Reinforcing Commitment to Surgical Excellence and Lifelong Learning

Keller Army Community Hospital has earned the “CNOR Strong” designation from the Competency & Credentialing Institute, recognizing a sustained commitment to perioperative nursing excellence, patient safety, and high-quality surgical care.
This national recognition is awarded to healthcare facilities where more than 50% of eligible perioperative nurses have achieved CNOR certification, demonstrating advanced clinical knowledge and adherence to the highest standards of perioperative practice.
Earning the CNOR Strong designation reflects a facility-wide culture of professionalism and clinical excellence. Research shows that nurses who obtain the CNOR credential have greater confidence in their practice, and teams with a high percentage of certified nurses are associated with improved surgical patient outcomes.
Keller’s perioperative team has demonstrated exceptional dedication in achieving this milestone, reinforcing the organization’s reputation as a leader in surgical services and healthcare quality.
Keller’s leadership remains committed to fostering a culture of education and lifelong learning by actively supporting professional development initiatives, encouraging specialty certification, and investing in the continued growth of the organization. This commitment ensures staff remain at the forefront of evidence-based practice while strengthening clinical competence and confidence.
“Our leadership fully supports lifelong learning and the advancement of clinical expertise, recognizing that our people are our greatest asset in delivering safe, high-quality care.” Maj. Anthony David, Chief of Perioperative Nursing Services.
Keller’s achievements align directly with the mission of the Defense Health Agency (DHA) to deliver a medically ready force and a ready medical force through safe, high-quality, patient-centered care. This design underscores Keller’s role in advancing clinical readiness and surgical excellence across the Military Health System.
The CNOR Strong designation also highlights Keller’s commitment to:
Facilities that earn this distinction join a select group of organizations nationwide that prioritize certification as a pathway to excellence and improved patient care.
The Competency & Credentialing Institute has been the leader in perioperative certification for more than 45 years, certifying more than 85,000 nurses all over the world. An industry leader in nursing competency assessment, CCI is the credentialing body for the Certified Perioperative Nurse (CNOR) and several other nursing credentials. CCI credentials are recognized as the gold standard in perioperative certification. The CNOR credential is accredited by the Accreditation Board for Specialty Nursing Certification.
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 09:11
|Story ID:
|563498
|Location:
|WEST POINT, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|19
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|0
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