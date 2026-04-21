Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Reserve marked its 118th birthday at Philadelphia's Independence Hall...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Reserve marked its 118th birthday at Philadelphia's Independence Hall and Betsy Ross House, enlisting 118 future Soldiers in a ceremony that included a National Anthem performance by Chief Warrant Officer 2 and country musician Craig Morgan Greer, a cake-cutting by Army Reserve chefs, and remarks by Lt. Gen. Robert Harter, chief of Army Reserve and commanding general, U.S. Army Reserve Command. (Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Katherine Devereaux) see less | View Image Page

Army Reserve celebrates 118 years of service, strength and impact in Philadelphia Your browser does not support the audio element.

In a city known as the birthplace of American independence, the U.S. Army Reserve marked its 118th birthday at Independence Hall and the historic Betsy Ross House. Highlights of the event included the National Anthem, performed by Army Reserve Chief Warrant Officer 2 and country musician Craig Morgan Greer, a cake-cutting – baked by award-winning Army Reserve chefs – a reenlistment ceremony, and the enlistment of 118 future Soldiers.



Lt. Gen. Robert Harter, chief of Army Reserve and commanding general, U.S. Army Reserve Command, highlighted the significance of the event.



“There’s only one nation that swears an oath of allegiance to its constitution … and that is the United States of America,” Harter said. “There is no Apple computer, no Amazon, no Walmart, no United States of America, without its defenders, without its warriors.



“And that's who we have standing before you – the next generation of warriors."



These future Soldiers are joining the ranks of the world’s most lethal land force. Nearly half will become part of the Army Reserve – an operational force that currently supports Army and Joint Force requirements at home and overseas. Beyond these operations, the true impact of the Army Reserve is found in its people. To continue to deliver on that “you go – we go” commitment to the Army, the Army Reserve is working hard to attract the best talent across communities.



Maj. Donald Petty, the Army’s Mid-Atlantic recruiting battalion executive officer, was in charge of assembling the future Soldiers from across New Jersey and Pennsylvania. “Today’s enlistment ceremony is the culmination of the Army Reserve’s recent success in recruiting the next generation of warfighters,” he said. “118 outstanding recruits, comprised of high-demand skills, including cyber professionals, engineers, and medical specialists.”



Those efforts are underscored by the attendance of the Army Reserve’s Private Public Partnership (P3) Office. Through employment initiatives, P3 is investing in Soldiers, families, and civilians across the Army Reserve, retaining the force by supporting civilian career growth and expanding access to training opportunities. These efforts are made possible through partnerships with organizations such as UPenn medical and the U.S. Secret Service. Recruiters from those entities were also present at the event.



The event emphasized the distinct role outreach plays in bringing Soldier and Citizen Soldier service to the forefront of people’s minds. While it is the daily the mission of Army Reserve Ambassadors (ARA) to create a bridge to communities, ARA at Large Jim Bernet said the Army Reserve birthday celebration today was one of the most impactful events he’d seen in his 15 years serving.



“I found myself talking more today than ever about what the Army Reserve is. …” he said. “With hundreds of community members engaging throughout the day, it was the perfect platform to help the community connect the dots between the military and how embedded our Soldiers are locally.”



He was enthusiastic about keeping the momentum going. “We need to multiply what we did today because it is the only way to get our message out about the value and positive return on investment that service brings to the Army – and to communities.”



Story by Sgt. 1st Class Dae Mcdonald and Sgt. Katherine Devereaux, Army Reserve Communications, Office of the Chief of Army Reserve