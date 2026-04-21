249th Engineers Restore Hope and Power After Typhoon Sinlaku

Photo By Col. Nahaku McFadden | Soldiers with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers 249th Engineer Battalion conduct power assessments at critical facilities in Saipan. The Soldiers are a part of the USACE Temporary Emergency Power Planning and Response team, which is working with local officials and FEMA to provide temporary emergency power to critical facilities in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Sinlaku. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Col. Nahaku McFadden | Soldiers with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers 249th Engineer Battalion conduct power...... read more read more

FT SHAFTER, Hawaii — Even before the devastating winds of Super Typhoon Sinlaku struck the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, the critical groundwork for recovery was already underway. Pre-positioned in neighboring Guam, Alpha and Bravo companies of the 249th Engineer Battalion, part of a dedicated team from the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District’s Power Planning and Response Team, stood ready. Their singular, driving priority: restoring temporary emergency power to Saipan and Tinian.

The 249th’s impact was felt almost immediately. Within 24 hours of their arrival on Saipan, the team rapidly installed three critical generators to power local water facilities under highly challenging conditions.

By restoring electricity to water wells and pumping stations, the engineers brought running water back to parts of the island, marking a major operational milestone in the region's recovery efforts. Ongoing efforts to install even more generators on Saipan continue with 18 now fully operational.

Currently, 12 soldiers from the 249th Engineer Battalion—drawn from Alpha Company (Schofield Barracks, Hawaii) and Bravo Company (Ft. Bragg, N.C.)—are deployed conducting daily emergency power assessments on Saipan and Tinian and executing critical generator installs to help the devastated communities recover from the storm's aftermath.

Life-Saving Support at Saipan Hospital

The engineers' expertise was put to the test when requests for emergency assistance was received for the Saipan hospital. The 249th responded urgently, restoring power to the medical facility on two separate occasions. The first emergency call came in the middle of the night at 3:00 a.m. on April 21. Later that same day, the team was called upon again to address a new power crisis at the hospital's dialysis wing, successfully restoring electricity to ensure life-saving services continued uninterrupted for approximately 2,000 vulnerable patients.

"Meaningful to Help"

For the soldiers on the ground, the grueling hours and challenging conditions are offset by the immediate, visible impact of their work on the local population.

“The most rewarding part of this mission is seeing the hope in people’s eyes as the generators turn on,” said Capt. Luis Munoz, 249th Alpha Company Commander. “The happiness and tears… it is very emotional as they have been without running water and power for almost a week.”

As the 249th Engineer Battalion continues its mission to stabilize Saipan's power infrastructure, the sentiment among the troops remains resolute.

“We are excited to do our job," Munoz added. "It is meaningful to us to help.”

Coordinated Logistical Success

This rapid restoration of emergency power was heavily supported by the swift establishment of a Generator Staging Base at the Saipan Port. Facilitated by territorial leadership, this staging area, along with tight coordination with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), allowed the engineers to seamlessly transition from assessment to execution.

Prime Power

The 249th Engineer Battalion (Prime Power) is a versatile power generation battalion assigned to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers that provides commercial-level power to military units and federal relief organizations during full-spectrum operations to include disaster response. The organization is charged with the rapid provision of Army generators to support worldwide requirements.

They are capable of setting up, operating, and repairing complete medium voltage power generation and distribution systems worldwide.

The battalion offers a variety of services include: electrical power requirement assessment, power production; transformer inspection and test analysis; maintenance and repair of power plants, substations, and government owned or managed transmission and distribution systems, circuit breaker and relay maintenance; infrared surveys, medium-voltage electrical contractor oversight, and training for personnel to operate and maintain prime power distribution and generation equipment.