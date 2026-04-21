NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville welcomes new XO and CMC

Courtesy Photo | Official photo of Command Master Chief Keona Johnson. (U.S. Navy photo) see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | Official photo of Command Master Chief Keona Johnson. (U.S. Navy photo)... read more read more

Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville (NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville) welcomed its new executive officer (XO) and command master chief (CMC) this month. Cmdr. K. Matt Wall and Command Master Chief Keona Johnson now complete the command’s senior leadership team.

Wall, an Oklahoma native, said his priority is ensuring Sailors and teammates maintain a healthy work-life balance.

“I believe our mission to support the Fleet will only be successful if our people and their families are taken care of,” Wall said. “I am a strong advocate of work to task, not to time. Our time on this earth is short, and we need to value our time and prioritize what’s important.”

As a husband and father, Wall emphasized the importance of making time for family as a critical component of mission readiness.

Prior to reporting to NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville, Wall cited his tour with SEAL Team 4 at Naval Special Warfare Group Two Logistics and Support Unit among the most rewarding experiences of his career.

“I’ve always enjoyed the operational side of our business, and this was the most fulfilling to me,” he said. “The support our logistics team provided downrange was so evident that it became my most memorable operational tour.”

Before assuming duties as executive officer, Wall served as a detailer at Navy Personnel Command.

“While it wasn’t always pleasant, I greatly enjoyed the challenge to my emotional intelligence, genuinely helping people, and providing career guidance and mentorship,” he said.

Now at NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville, Wall said he hopes to strengthen command culture while ensuring mission execution aligns with the commanding officer’s intent.

“This will undoubtedly be my toughest assignment yet, but I’m excited for it,” he said. “I couldn’t be prouder to be part of this team. My top goal is to ensure this command continues to be the number one fleet logistics center while always striving to make it better.”

In his free time, Wall enjoys attending church, spending time with family, watching sports, fishing and playing guitar.

Johnson said her focus as command master chief is developing enlisted Sailors to reach their full potential in support of the mission.

“Ensuring Sailors understand that the Supply role in warfighting is just as important as any other role is critical,” Johnson said. “Their mental and physical health are also essential to performing at the highest level.”

A proud cheer mom, Johnson said she strives to help others by approaching challenges from a human perspective.

“Our Sailors and civilian teammates are our absolute best asset,” Johnson said. “I am excited to be here and look forward to adding to the continued success of NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville.”

Johnson said she looks forward to visiting the command’s various sites to learn more about personnel, their roles and how they support operational warfighters. She also plans to help further develop the Chiefs Mess and wardroom into even stronger leadership teams.

On a personal note, Johnson plans to complete her bachelor’s degree during her tour at the command. NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville provides supply support services to Fleet units as assigned and performs such other functions as may be directed by NAVSUP.

Through NAVSUP transformation initiatives, NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville has evolved from a local storefront operation with several remote regional sites to a unified and decentralized single point provider of supply chain and logistics products and services for all Naval activities throughout Navy Region Southeast, from Texas to Cuba. For more information, visit https://www.navsup.navy.mil/NAVSUP-Enterprise/NAVSUP-FLC-Jacksonville/.