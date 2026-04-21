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    Arcane Thunder 26 Press Release

    MDC-E Soldiers prepare UAS for test flight at Arcane Thunder 26

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Rajheem Dixon | Multi-Domain Command - Europe Soldiers from the Innovations cell prepare experimental...... read more read more

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    04.01.2026

    Courtesy Story

    Multi-Domain Command – Europe

    Arcane Thunder 26 Press Release
    WIESBADEN, Germany —

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa and NATO Allies will participate in Exercise Arcane Thunder 26, a multi-domain training event designed to strengthen interoperability and demonstrate the integration of advanced capabilities across the European theater.

    The exercise will take place from April 6 to April 29, 2026, across locations in Germany, Poland, and the United States.

    Arcane Thunder 26 validates the employment of Multi-Domain Company Teams, specialized formations that integrate cyber, space, electronic warfare, and conventional forces to create synchronized effects across domains.
    "Arcane Thunder 26 marks a pivotal moment in our modernization efforts. We are qualifying Multi-Domain Company Teams to operate in today's complex security environment and across all domains.” Says U.S. Army Col. Jeffrey Pickler, Commander 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force. “Simultaneously, we are experimenting with cutting-edge technology and techniques which will inform the force for years to come. Arcane Thunder 26 makes our Soldiers more lethal and ensures that we and our Allies maintain a decisive advantage.”

    The exercise also supports the broader Sword 26 series, reinforcing NATO regional defense plans and improving the Alliance’s ability to deter aggression and defend the Euro-Atlantic region.

    Arcane Thunder 26 highlights the continued transformation of the U.S. Army as it operationalizes multi-domain capabilities and strengthens cooperation with Allied partners.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 07:26
    Story ID: 563488
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0

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    MDC-E Soldiers prepare UAS for test flight at Arcane Thunder 26
    MDC-E Soldiers prepare UAS for test flight at Arcane Thunder 26
    MDC-E Soldiers prepare UAS for test flight at Arcane Thunder 26

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