Arcane Thunder 26 Press Release Your browser does not support the audio element.

WIESBADEN, Germany —



U.S. Army Europe and Africa and NATO Allies will participate in Exercise Arcane Thunder 26, a multi-domain training event designed to strengthen interoperability and demonstrate the integration of advanced capabilities across the European theater.



The exercise will take place from April 6 to April 29, 2026, across locations in Germany, Poland, and the United States.



Arcane Thunder 26 validates the employment of Multi-Domain Company Teams, specialized formations that integrate cyber, space, electronic warfare, and conventional forces to create synchronized effects across domains.

"Arcane Thunder 26 marks a pivotal moment in our modernization efforts. We are qualifying Multi-Domain Company Teams to operate in today's complex security environment and across all domains.” Says U.S. Army Col. Jeffrey Pickler, Commander 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force. “Simultaneously, we are experimenting with cutting-edge technology and techniques which will inform the force for years to come. Arcane Thunder 26 makes our Soldiers more lethal and ensures that we and our Allies maintain a decisive advantage.”



The exercise also supports the broader Sword 26 series, reinforcing NATO regional defense plans and improving the Alliance’s ability to deter aggression and defend the Euro-Atlantic region.



Arcane Thunder 26 highlights the continued transformation of the U.S. Army as it operationalizes multi-domain capabilities and strengthens cooperation with Allied partners.