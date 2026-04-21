Legacy of Liberty 2026 Air Show draws 15,000 Attendees to Holloman AFB

HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. — The 49th Wing hosted the 2026 Legacy of Liberty Air Show and Open House April 18–19, welcoming over 15,000 visitors to Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico for a weekend of aerial demonstrations, static displays and several STEM activities.



Guests from across the region and beyond attended the event, which highlighted Air Force capabilities while offering a closer look at the mission and people behind Team Holloman. The air show brought together active-duty service members, veterans, families and local community members for an immersive experience centered on airpower and innovation.



The flying program featured a lineup of premier military and civilian demonstration teams and aircraft, showcasing precision, speed and combat capability. Performers included:

· The Patriots Jet Team, the largest civilian-owned aerobatic jet team in the western hemisphere.

· The U.S. Air Forces own F-35A Lightning II Demo Team, assigned to the 388th Fighter Wing at Hill Air Force Base, Utah.

· Australian professional aerobatic pilot Aarron Deliu.

· The U.S. Air Force Academy Basic Freefall Parachuting team, USAFA Wings of Blue.

· Holloman’s own F-16 Fighting Falcon Combat Air Support demonstration including T-38 Talons.



And many others along with modern and legacy aircraft demonstrations that emphasized the evolution of air power. Each performance highlighted the skill and professionalism of Air Force Airmen alongside civilian aerobatic performers featured throughout the show.



On the ground, attendees explored a wide array of static aircraft displays that included:

· The Douglas C-47 Skytrain nicknamed the “Gooney Bird,” known as the workhorse of World War II.

· A CV-22 Osprey, assigned to the 71st Special Operations Squadron at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico.

· Holloman’s own MQ-9 Reaper

· An AC-130J Ghostrider, assigned to the 16th Special Operations Squadron at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico.



And several other aircraft where aircrews and maintainers engaged directly with the public, answering questions and providing insight. The displays offered visitors a hands-on opportunity to better understand the military aircraft and missions that support national defense.



Beyond the flightline, the event featured a variety of other attractions designed for all ages. Food vendors and local businesses were present throughout the venue, while designated areas provided interactive Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) activities aimed at inspiring future generations. Family-friendly zones, including youth activity areas, added to the event’s accessibility and appeal.



Planning for the air show began well in advance and required coordination across multiple units and agencies to ensure a safe and successful event.



“We started with a clear vision of what we wanted this event to represent—not just an air show, but a connection point between the installation and the community,” said Maj. Max Feaster, 2026 Legacy of Liberty Air Show director. “Every detail—from logistics to safety to guest experience - was carefully considered to deliver a safe, engaging experience for more than 15,000 attendees.”



The execution of the event relied heavily on a large team of volunteers from across the installation, many of whom supported operations outside of their primary duties.



“This was truly a base-wide and community effort,” said 1st Lt. Taylor Bossung, 49th Force Support Squadron lead volunteer coordinator. “Volunteers from across the base, Alamogordo High School’s AFJROTC program, and a local Boy Scout troop came together with a shared mission: to make the Air Show a success for every visitor and their dedication ensured that everything ran seamlessly from start to finish.”



Volunteers supported a wide range of functions, including crowd management, safety operations clean-up/trash maintenance and guest assistance, contributing to a positive experience for attendees throughout the weekend.



"After months of planning, training, coordination and execution, I want to give a huge shoutout to our volunteers who were essential to this air show’s success,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. David Peria, 49th FSS co-lead volunteer coordinator. “Their attitude and energy along with the USO coming into support, carried us across the finish line."



The Legacy of Liberty Air Show served as both a demonstration of Air Force capability and a celebration of the partnership between Holloman Air Force Base and the surrounding communities. The event provided an opportunity for the public to engage directly with Airmen while gaining a deeper understanding of the mission and the importance of airpower.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.23.2026 Date Posted: 04.23.2026 18:11 Story ID: 563462 Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Legacy of Liberty 2026 Air Show draws 15,000 Attendees to Holloman AFB, by SSgt Gaspar Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.