101st ABN DIV (AA) first to employ Aevex Atlas technology at JRTC

Photo By Spc. Mariam Diallo | U.S. Army Soldiers, Staff Sgt. Brandon Livingston-Stephenson and Sgt. Abduel Taylor, assigned to 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) set up the Aevex Atlas precision guided drone system at the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC), Fort Polk, Louisiana, April 5, 2026. The Atlas is a Group II autonomous precision strike system engineered for tactical dominance, delivering standoff reach, accuracy, and reliability in contested and denied environments. This rotation marks the first time the Aevex Atlas system has been integrated into training at JRTC, representing a significant milestone in Army modernization. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mariam Diallo) see less | View Image Page

FORT POLK, La.-- The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) became the first Division to use an Aevex Atlas Uncrewed Aircraft System (UAS) at the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC), Fort Polk, Louisiana, April 5, 2026. Soldiers went through a mix of intensive classroom instruction, hands-on machine and flight operations. The comprehensive training culminates in the system’s first validation during the unit's Combine Arms Live Fire Exercise (CALFEX), April 18, 2026.

The rotation marks the first integration of the Atlas system at JRTC, a result of the company’s partnership with Project Manager Uncrewed Aircraft Systems (PM UAS) to provide Soldiers with advanced loitering munition and UAS capabilities through flight simulations and mission planning.

“This is the product's first time at JRTC. This is a new milestone. This product will be graded [at the CALFEX], it’ll be interesting to get that feedback from the operations group,” said Caroline Christian, Logistics Analyst, PM UAS.

As a multi-domain Group II Launched Effects system, the Atlas can be deployed from land, air, or sea. It provides forward-stationed commanders with organic, instant access to Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance (ISR) assets and smart munitions, significantly enhancing lethality at the Forward Line of Troops (FLOT).

The Atlas includes a scout drone, which surveys, finds targets, and can be seen through a live video feed on the handheld Soldier Robotic Controller (SROC). The Atlas autonomous attack drone, called a “Storm”, enables Soldiers to command precision strikes on targets in contested and denied environments.

By utilizing these autonomous systems, units can execute fire support missions without exposing personnel to enemy counter-fire.

“No human life is in danger when these attack drones are employed,” said Staff Sgt. Randy Denson, 3rd Battalion, 320th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault).

The primary objective of PM UAS is to replace physical exposure with technological endurance. For the leadership at PM UAS, the value of the Aevex system is simple: it is better to lose a drone than a life.

“These drones keep our Soldiers out of harm's way and safe. Pieces of metal can go in front of the line and get shot down. And Soldiers can be kept safe,” said Heather Cole, Assistant Product Manager, PM UAS.

Building proficiency with the Atlas system requires high-volume repetition. Soldiers “learn by doing”, an approach deeply rooted in Army doctrine.

“We want to make Soldiers bored, not because it’s boring, but I mean repetition,” said Blaine Tirendi, Director of Group 2 UAS, Aevex “So we’re having them plan different missions…So they understand the graphic user interface.” Soldiers have noted the effectiveness of this "learn-by-doing" method.

“We’re on day six of training, [I feel] eight or nine out of 10 proficiency with the system,” said Staff Sgt. William Shouse, 3rd Battalion, 320th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault).

By putting Aevex’s Atlas directly into the hands of 101st Soldiers, PM UAS is ensuring that the next generation of technology is built for the user, by the user.

“Our main mission is to get feedback from the Soldiers so that we can improve the technology,” said Cole.“We’re trying to make sure the technology grows so that it helps Soldiers in a wartime situation.”

The end state is for Soldiers to become self-sufficient in employing the Atlas system during high-intensity operations. Having the technology in the hands of the 101st allows developers to refine the platform for the future fight.

“The Aevex engineers who designed the Atlas system are here to integrate Soldiers’ feedback in real time. That feedback loop is very quick, we’re making changes and maturing the technology right now,” said Christian.