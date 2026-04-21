Alaska Army National Guard CH-47 crews support Denali Base Camp establishment

Photo By Dana Rosso | Alaska Army National Guard CH-47F Chinook aircrew members and National Park Service personnel assigned to Denali National Park and Preserve’s Denali Rescue Team offload equipment at Denali Base Camp on the Kahiltna Glacier, April 14, 2026. The crews delivered more than 5,500 pounds of cargo to support the establishment of base camp operations ahead of the climbing season on Mount McKinley. (Alaska National Guard photo by Dana Rosso) see less | View Image Page

An Alaska Army National Guard CH-47F Chinook helicopter lifted off from Talkeetna with a load calculated down to the pound. Carrying more than 5,500 pounds of cargo and equipment, its destination was Denali Base Camp at 7,200 feet on the Kahiltna Glacier where there are no runways and little margin for error.

The mission was straightforward in purpose but demanding in execution: deliver critical equipment into one of the most remote operating environments in North America in support of the National Park Service at Denali National Park and Preserve ahead of the climbing season on Mount McKinley.

Sgt. 1st Class Jeremy Maddox, a CH-47 flight engineer with Bravo Company, 2-211th General Support Aviation Battalion, was responsible for every piece of gear loaded onto the aircraft. Before the wheels ever left the ground, weight, balance and sequencing had to be exact, because once airborne there is little room to adjust.

“You have to get it right before you go,” Maddox said. “Up there, the aircraft doesn’t give you much extra. The way it’s loaded, how it’s balanced, it all matters more the higher you get.”

In flight, Maddox monitored systems and coordinated with the pilots as the Chinook climbed toward the glacier where thinner air reduces lift and narrows the margin between performance and limitation.

For Chief Warrant Officer 3 Kevan Katkus, a CH-47 instructor pilot with B Co., 2-211th GSAB, the mission extended beyond delivering cargo. As the lead pilot, he used the flight to train two of the unit’s newer pilots, exposing them to conditions that cannot be replicated anywhere else.

“This is real-world training in one of the most demanding environments we fly in,” Katkus said. “You’re dealing with altitude, changing weather and confined landing zones, all at once. It forces you to stay ahead of the aircraft and make decisions early.”

Snow-covered terrain can obscure depth perception, winds shift unpredictably, and every approach requires a deliberate balance of power and control.

These conditions highlight the Chinook’s heavy-lift capability, moving large amounts of cargo in a single lift while maintaining the stability required for precise operations.

Once delivered, the equipment enables National Park Service personnel to establish and sustain base camp operations for the climbing season supporting one of the busiest mountaineering routes in the world. The Alaska Army National Guard does not conduct the mission alone.

Active-duty aviators from B Company, 1st Battalion, 52nd Aviation Regiment, also supported the operation with two CH-47 Chinook helicopters, continuing a decades-long partnership of moving equipment onto the glacier each season. Together, the units bring experience, repetition and coordination to a mission that depends on all three. Alaska Army National Guard Chief Warrant Officer 4 Ross Wise, 207th Aviation Troop Command safety officer and a CH-47 pilot, served as the lead mission planner coordinating closely with the National Park Service and active-duty counterparts to align timelines, equipment requirements and flight operations.

“Most of the work happens before the aircraft ever starts,” Wise said. “You’re coordinating loads, working with the Park Service, deconflicting with the active-duty unit and making sure everyone is operating off the same plan. By the time we launch, it should feel routine, but there’s a lot that goes into getting it to that point.”

For the crews, the value goes beyond the delivery.

Each flight to base camp builds familiarity with the terrain, reinforces crew coordination, and sharpens the skills required to operate in Alaska’s most unforgiving environments.

Those gains extend beyond the aircraft.

“One of the biggest payoffs for us is sustaining our working relationships with the National Park Service and the 1-52 units,” Wise said. “Those relationships increase our ability to respond to contingencies, and they challenge us to maintain a high level of proficiency and professionalism.”

It is training layered into mission execution, where the outcome supports a partner agency, and the process strengthens the force.