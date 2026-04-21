Illinois State Police hosts Military to ISP Career Exploration event in Chicago

Photo By 2nd Lt. Trenton Fouche | Illinois State Police troopers David Jacobs and Marivon Ampier pose with U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Michael Sklodowski in front of an armored vehicle during a Military to ISP Career Exploration event at the Illinois Army National Guard armory on Kedzie Ave. in Chicago, April 22, 2026. The event emphasized the shared mission of service between military personnel and law enforcement. (U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. Trenton Fouche, Joint Force Headquarters – Illinois National Guard) see less | View Image Page

Chicago — The Illinois State Police Recruitment Bureau hosted a Military to ISP Career Exploration event April 22 at the Illinois Army National Guard armory on Kedzie Ave, connecting service members and civilians with career opportunities in law enforcement.

The free event highlighted the similarities between military service and careers within the Illinois State Police, while giving attendees the opportunity to engage directly with troopers, some of whom previously served in the military.

“Out of high school, I joined the military and served my country for five years on active duty. As an ISP Trooper, I have had the honor of serving my community for over 20 years,” said ISP Acting Academy Commander Richard Morris. “I have noticed a lot of similarities between the military and the ISP. The camaraderie I have with my coworkers, the pride in wearing the uniform, and the satisfaction I feel from doing my job. Being a Trooper allows me to be a steward of my community. Every day, I get to help people, and I get to keep them safe. I can’t do that alone. I am one person. But with all of us working as a team, we can make a difference.”

Attendees moved through interactive displays and recruiting tables, where ISP personnel answered questions about the hiring process, career paths, and daily responsibilities.

“Partnering with the Illinois Army National Guard helps us connect with citizen-Soldiers who are already committed to service, and it strengthens our recruiting by reaching people who want to serve both their state and their communities,” said Sgt. Luigi Cabantog, Illinois Army National Guard.

The event also outlined pathways for service members interested in becoming Illinois State Troopers, including options that allow qualified applicants with military experience to bypass certain college credit requirements. The event was open to the public, encouraging both military and civilian attendees to explore opportunities with the Illinois State Police while reinforcing the shared mission of service, teamwork, and community protection.