Pensacola Navy League Hosts Annual Enlisted Recognition Breakfast

Photo By Garrett Dipuma | Pensacola-area service members recognized for outstanding performance pose for a photo April 23, 2026, during the Pensacola Navy League's annual Enlisted Recognition Breakfast at Seville Quarter's Heritage Hall in downtown Pensacola, Florida. The event was held to recognize outstanding enlisted service members from commands onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola, as well as other U.S. military activities in Northwest Florida. (U.S. Navy photo by Garrett Dipuma) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Garrett Dipuma | Pensacola-area service members recognized for outstanding performance pose for a photo...... read more read more

By Ens. Trent Prince

PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Pensacola Navy League hosted their annual Enlisted Recognition Breakfast April 23 at Seville Quarter’s Heritage Hall in downtown Pensacola.

The event was held to recognize outstanding enlisted service members from commands onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola as well as other U.S. military activities in Northwest Florida.

“It is my sincere honor to stand before the next generation of leaders and recognize the long nights, sacrifices and dedication you and your families have given to this great nation,” said retired Master Chief Petty Officer Terrence Pinnock, the event’s keynote speaker. “Your actions speak louder than words. All of the leaders in this room understand the impact of strong leadership.”

Nearly 20 awardees representing the Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and Coast Guard were recognized during the event for outstanding service from several local organizations and government representatives.

“The enlisted recognition breakfast serves as a vital opportunity for the community to honor the sacrifices and significant contributions of outstanding enlisted service members who are nominated by their commands,” said NAS Pensacola Command Master Chief Brian Bellefeuille “It fosters camaraderie and reinforces the community’s support for our warfighters.”

Event attendees included service members, state and local government representatives and local community and industry leaders.

“Leadership is not a part-time gig,” said Pinnock, addressing the awardees. “It is a lifestyle, in and out of uniform.”

Service members recognized at the breakfast included:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Max Beltran, Aviation Maintenance Squadron Two;

U.S. Navy Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Tyler Caron, Helicopter Training Squadron Eight;

U.S. Navy Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Casey Cook, Helicopter Training Squadron 18;

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Aja Copeland, 451st Flying Training Squadron;

U.S. Navy Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 1st Class Jose Delacerda;

U.S. Navy Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Carlos Diaz-Ochoa, NAS Pensacola;

U.S. Coast Guard Intelligence Specialist 2nd Class Stevin Ehrig, U.S. Coast Guard Detachment, Information Warfare Training Center Corry Station;

U.S. Coast Guard Aviation Survival Technician 1st Class Jacob Garbrecht, U.S. Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile;

U.S. Navy Mineman Senior Chief Ahdan Hassan, Naval Education and Training Professional Development Center;

U.S. Navy Cyber Warfare Technician 2nd Class Disean Hires, Information Operations Command Pensacola;

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Parker Hovis, 479th Flying Training Group;

U.S. Navy Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 1st Class Jeffrey Jorgensen, Naval Air Technical Training Center;

U.S. Navy Naval Aircrewman (Tactical Helicopter) 1st Class Linwood Lee, Naval Aviation Schools Command;

U.S. Navy Gunners Mate 1st Class Sabriel Lewis, Naval Education and Training Command;

U.S. Navy Legalman 1st Class Megan Lundy, Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training;

U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Mason Monfrey, Naval Hospital Pensacola;

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Jonathan Ozuna, Aviation Maintenance Squadron One;

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Rylee Platt, Marine Aviation Support Group 23;

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Fausto Acosta, 479th Operations Support Squadron.