State of Garrison luncheon highlights installation success, readiness through community partnerships.

Photo By Molly Morell | Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Garrison Commander, Col. Gabe Weaver addresses community leaders and local stakeholders during a State of the Garrison themed Progress Through People luncheon hosted by the Liberty County Chamber of Commerce. The luncheon serves as a vital monthly forum for regional synchronization. Once a year, the event is dedicated to a military update, giving Garrison leadership the opportunity to keep local partners informed on new projects and mission readiness. see less | View Image Page

HINESVILLE, Ga.— Community leaders and stakeholders gathered at the Liberty County Performing Arts Center today for the annual military-themed Progress Through People luncheon.

During the event, Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Garrison Commander Col. Gabe Weaver delivered a State of the Garrison update, outlining the command’s priorities for the months ahead.

“One of our main priorities is to take proactive steps to improve the quality of life for our Soldiers and families through innovative solutions that include partnerships with our stakeholders in the communities outside our gates,” Weaver said.

Hosted by the Liberty County Chamber of Commerce, the luncheon serves as a vital monthly forum for regional synchronization. Once a year, the event is dedicated to a military update, giving Garrison leadership the opportunity to keep local partners informed on new projects and mission readiness.

During his address, Weaver emphasized the importance of readiness and its direct tie to the installation's relationship with Liberty County.

“It takes a lot of readiness for our Soldiers to be prepared to answer the Nation’s call,” he said. “While you might not realize it, readiness is what you hear coming from our installation at night—the gunfire, loud booms, and helicopters—that’s what readiness sounds like. That level of readiness doesn’t exist without the right level of support from community members like yourselves.”

Attendees expressed gratitude for the briefing's transparency, noting that a behind-the-scenes look at installation operations is essential for long-term community planning.

“Our community is Liberty County Proud, and it is a great honor to support the Dogface Soldiers and families of Fort Stewart,” said City of Hinesville Mayor Karl Riles. “We value this enduring relationship and look forward to fostering new opportunities together for years to come.”

In closing, Weaver expressed his deep appreciation for the Liberty County community, noting the longstanding history between the region and the military installations.

“The relationship between Fort Stewart and our surrounding communities is the bedrock of our success,” Weaver said. “Our garrison does not operate in a vacuum, and we are glad to be part of the Liberty County community and to be your partner.”