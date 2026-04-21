Pease ANGB Hosts Boots to Business Workshop for Military Entrepreneurs

Photo By Tech. Sgt. April Jackson | David Jones, Veterans Business Outreach Center of New England, facilitates a module during the Boots to Business workshop at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire, April 9-10, 2026. The workshop provided service members, spouses, and veterans with entry-level information to different aspects of business ownership. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. April S. Jackson) see less | View Image Page

PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, N.H. –To demystify the process of starting a small business, the 157th Air Refueling Wing hosted a Boots to Business workshop on April 9-10, 2026, providing a clear and accessible entry point into the world of business ownership.

According to Holly Aker, interim director of the Veterans Business Outreach Center of New England, the most important reason to attend was for clarity. She said most participants arrive at a decision point. This program helps them understand what entrepreneurship actually involves and whether it fits their goals before they commit time or resources.

“Boots to Business gives people a chance to step back and think through what’s next,” said Aker, who facilitated the training.

The free U.S. Small Business Administration course was offered at Pease as part of a federally sponsored program, giving Airmen, veterans and military spouses the opportunity to explore different options such starting, buying, or taking over a business. Attendees also worked on developing their business concepts and learned about funding options and risk management. Participants also gained access to continued support, like additional courses and one-on-one counseling offered through the VBOC to guide graduates through their entire small business journey.

The two-day interactive workshop combined practical content with group discussion and reflection. Throughout the course, attendees also explored core business concepts in market research, legal structures, financial foundations, and accessing capital.

According to Joseph Smith, 157th Military and Family Readiness Program Manager, the facilitators praised the recent participants for their high level of motivation and readiness, appreciating that the small class size allowed for more valuable one-on-one interactions.

Senior Master Sgt. Kimberly Comstock, an Airman at the 157th Air Refueling Wing, said she found the event very helpful. With 38 years of military service and retirement approaching within a year, Comstock was seeking information to enhance her part-time boat canvas upholstery business.

"It gave some perspective on other business options and things to consider when hiring employees. I walked out with clear takeaways of what I need to do next like maintain checks and balances, and how to pay myself”, said Comstock.

Another key focus of Boots to Business is translating the invaluable skills gained in military service into entrepreneurial strengths.

"Military members are natural problem-solvers, planners, and leaders," Aker noted. "They have the DNA of an entrepreneur; they just don't always have the business vocabulary. We bridge that gap and teach them how to reframe their experience, how a mission plan becomes a business plan, how logistics becomes supply chain management."

“The 157th ARW and its partners are committed to expanding the program's reach”, said Smith. “New Hampshire is slated for three Boots to Business courses in 2026, with plans to collaborate with the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard to increase participation.”

For more information on upcoming classes and to register for a future workshop, please visit the Small Business Administration's website at https://bootstobusiness.sba.gov/s/b2b-course-information