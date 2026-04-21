FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Cpl. George C. Hagie, 18 of Kingsport, Tennessee, killed during the Korean War, will be interred May 1, at Mountain Home National Cemetery in Johnson City, Tennessee. Services and Interment will be coordinated by East Lawn Funeral Home.



In the winter of 1950, Hagie was a member of Company K, 3rd Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported killed in action on Dec. 12 after a major battle near the Jangjin (Chosin) Reservoir, Democratic People's Republic of Korea (North Korea). Lacking any evidence that he was held a prisoner of war, Hagie was declared killed in action on Nov. 28, 1950.



The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency accounted for Hagie on June 12, 2023.



For more information on DPAA’s efforts to locate and identify Hagie’s remains, please visit: [https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/ID-Announcements/Article/4345809/soldier-accounted-for-from-korean-war-hagie-g/](https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/ID-Announcements/Article/4345809/soldier-accounted-for-from-korean-war-hagie-g/)



U.S. Army Human Resources Command’s Past Conflict Repatriations Branch plays a vital role in the process of identifying, locating and contacting subsequent generation family members of Soldiers missing or killed in action during WWII and the Korean War to positively identify previously undiscovered or unknown remains.



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact East Lawn Funeral Home 423-288-2081.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.23.2026 Date Posted: 04.23.2026 14:37 Story ID: 563436 Location: JOHNSON CITY, TENNESSEE, US Hometown: KINGSPORT, TENNESSEE, US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Korean War Soldier lost in 1950 to Be Buried in Johnson City, Tennessee, by Daniela Vestal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.