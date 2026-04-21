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    Rear Adm. T.J. Zerr Hosts Rear Adm. Takuo Kobayashi, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF)

    Rear Adm. Zerr hosts JMSDF Rear Adm. Kobayashi at SMWDC

    Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Demitrius Williams | SAN DIEGO- Rear Adm. T. J. Zerr, commander, Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting...... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    04.08.2026

    Courtesy Story

    Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC)

    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO - Rear Adm. T.J. Zerr, commander, Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC), hosted Rear Adm. Takuo Kobayashi, commander, Surface Warfare Group ONE, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), for an office call at the SMWDC Headquarters in San Diego, California, April 8, 2026.

    During the visit, Kobayashi received a briefing on SMWDC missions and capabilities. The U.S.-Japan Alliance has served as the cornerstone of a free and open Indo-Pacific and of global security for over seven decades. The partnership is rooted in shared interests and a mutual commitment to regional security.

    SMWDC is the Navy’s Warfighting Development Center for Surface Warfare and Mine Warfare. Its mission is to increase the lethality and tactical proficiency of the Surface Fleet across all domains by providing tactical expertise and innovative solutions through the development and assessment of warfighting doctrine, concepts, and tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs).

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 14:29
    Story ID: 563433
    Location: US
    Web Views: 20
    Downloads: 0

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    Rear Adm. Zerr hosts JMSDF Rear Adm. Kobayashi at SMWDC

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