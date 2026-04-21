Naval Base San Diego Leads Excellence Ashore

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Martinez | SAN DIEGO (Feb. 10, 2026) – Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle conducts an all hands call with Sailors across the waterfront aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Feb. 10. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Martinez) see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO – Demonstrating the Chief of Naval Operations’ strategic vision of Excellence Ashore, Naval Base San Diego (NBSD) has been recognized as a premier warfighting platform, earning the 2025 Shore Battle Efficiency (Battle “E”) Award in the Fleet Concentration Area/Extra Large Installation category. The award reinforces a central tenet of CNO Adm. Daryl Caudle’s C-Note #6: Navy combat power is generated not only at sea, but in the foundries ashore where readiness is built, Sailors are supported, and the Fleet is sustained.

“Our ability to project force, sustain combat operations, and win our Nation’s wars begins not at sea, but ashore—at the pier, on the flightline, in the shipyard, and at the gates of our installations,” said Caudle. “Our shore enterprise generates the readiness, capacity, and endurance that makes maritime dominance possible.”

As the Navy’s largest principal homeport on the West Coast and the principal homeport of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, NBSD exemplifies that vision. The installation supports more than 59 U.S. Navy ships, approximately 250 tenant commands, and tens of thousands of Sailors, civilians, reservists, and family members who power fleet operations every day. NBSD’s role extends far beyond installation support—it is a direct contributor to warfighting readiness.

“The Foundry is more than a concept—it is how we generate combat power every day,” said Capt. Brian C. Bungay, commanding officer, NBSD. “Every pier, every facility, and every member of our team contributes directly to warfighter readiness. We are not adjacent to the fight—we are part of the fight.”

That success is made possible by the daily efforts of Sailors, civilians, and contractors across the installation. From maintenance and force protection to customer service and waterfront operations, every task contributes to the larger mission. What may appear routine—a completed work order, a secure gate operation, or a watch properly stood—helps keep the Pacific Fleet ready to answer the call.

“Our mission is to deliver ready forces to the Fleet, and that starts ashore,” Bungay said. “By demanding excellence across our installation—from infrastructure to service—we ensure our warfighters have what they need to deploy, persist, and win.”

C-Note #6 challenges Navy installations to pursue excellence wherever combat power is generated. At NBSD, that standard is being met through innovation, measurable performance, and a workforce committed to readiness. The message is clear: warfighting starts at the Foundry, and excellence ashore is essential to victory at sea.

Established in 1922, NBSD is the Navy’s largest principal West Coast homeport and the principal homeport of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, supporting more than 60 combatant and auxiliary surface ships and more than 250 tenant commands.

For further information about C-Note #6, please visit: https://d34w7g4gy10iej.cloudfront.net/pubs/pdf_76608.pdf