FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains U.S. Army Air Forces 1st Lt. Henry J. Carlin, 27, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, killed during World War II, will be interred April 29, at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia. Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home will coordinate services and interment.



In the summer of 1943, Carlin was a member of 22nd Bombardment Squadron (Medium), 341st Bombardment Group (Medium), 10th Air Force during World War II. On Aug. 3, while serving as the navigator of a B-25C “Mitchell” bomber on a low-altitude bombing raid in Meiktila, Burma, his aircraft crashed. Of the six individuals aboard the aircraft, two survived and were captured by Japanese forces, while the remaining four, including Carlin, were killed.His remains were not recovered after the war, and he was declared missing in action.



The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency accounted for Carlin on April 16, 2025.



For more information on DPAA’s efforts to locate and identify Carlin, please visit: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/ID-Announcements/Article/4254962/airman-accounted-for-from-world-war-ii-carlin-h/



U.S. Army Human Resources Command’s Past Conflict Repatriations Branch plays a vital role in the process of identifying, locating and contacting subsequent generation family members of Soldiers missing or killed in action during WWII and the Korean War to positively identify previously undiscovered or unknown remains.



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home, 703-998-9200.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2026 Date Posted: 04.23.2026 14:17 Story ID: 563429 Location: US Hometown: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lost in 1943, WWII Flyer Will Be Laid to Rest in Arlington National Cemetery, by Daniela Vestal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.