Grissom Celebrates Arbor Day, Commemorates 25th Consecutive Year as Tree City USA

Members of the Grissom community gathered to celebrate Arbor Day by planting a Yoshino Cherry tree outside the 434th Air Refueling Wing headquarters building during a ceremony, April 17, at Grissom Air Reserve Base, Indiana.

The ceremony honored both the holiday, and Grissom’s earning of the Tree City USA award for the 25th consecutive year.

During the ceremony, Col. David Borden, 434th Mission Support Group commander, spoke on Grissom’s longstanding commitment to the environment.

“The tree we plant today joins thousands of others that have been planted and cared for over the past 25 years,” said Borden. “It is a symbol of growth, strength, and an unwavering promise to the future. It represents our enduring connection to this land and our responsibility to preserve it.”

Tree City USA is a national program sponsored by the National Arbor Day Foundation, that honors communities that demonstrate commitment to trees and forests. To be eligible for the title, communities must meet four requirements: establish a tree board or department, pass a tree-care ordinance, establish a community forestry program and observe Arbor Day and the proclamation.

The Yoshino Cherry Tree, or the Japanese Flowering Cherry, is known for its distinctive pink flowers that bloom in March and April, before giving way to dark-green foliage.

“This [tree] is a living symbol of our dedication to environmental stewardship, a principle the Department of War champions as essential to our mission readiness and the quality of life for our personnel,” said Borden. “As we put down these roots, let us reaffirm our commitment to the values that have earned us the title of Tree City USA for 25 years running.”