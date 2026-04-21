FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Cpl. Richard A. Veal, 36, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, who was captured and died as a prisoner of war during World War II, will be interred April 24, at the Santa Fe National Cemetery in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Salazar Funeral Home will coordinate services and interment.



Veal was a member of Battery C, 200th Coast Artillery Regiment, when Japanese forces invaded the Philippine Islands in December 1941. Intense fighting continued until the surrender of the Bataan Peninsula on April 9, 1942, and of Corregidor Island on May 6, 1942.



The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency accounted for Johnstone on Feb. 6, 2025.



For more information on DPAA’s efforts to locate and identify Veal, please visit: [https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/ID-Announcements/Article/4281721/soldier-accounted-for-from-korean-war-patton-m/](https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/ID-Announcements/Article/4465391/soldier-accounted-for-from-world-war-ii-veal-r/)



U.S. Army Human Resources Command’s Past Conflict Repatriations Branch plays a vital role in the process of identifying, locating and contacting subsequent generation family members of Soldiers missing or killed in action during WWII and the Korean War to positively identify previously undiscovered or unknown remains.



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact Salazar Funeral Home, 505-884-5777.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2026 Date Posted: 04.23.2026 13:49 Story ID: 563425 Location: SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO, US Hometown: ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldier lost in WWII to be buried in Santa Fe, New Mexico, by Daniela Vestal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.