April is Alcohol Awareness Month: Officials note it’s a time for reflection, healthy choices

April is Alcohol Awareness Month, providing an opportunity for the Fort McCoy community to reflect on the role alcohol plays in our lives and to promote responsible decision-making.

Understanding the effects of alcohol and making informed choices contributes to a healthier and more resilient community.

Excessive alcohol use can have significant impacts, affecting physical and mental health, relationships, and overall well-being. It’s linked to various health problems, including liver disease, heart conditions, and certain types of cancer. Additionally, alcohol misuse can increase the risk of accidents, injuries, and mental health challenges.

Fort McCoy offers comprehensive resources to support individuals and families concerned about alcohol use. The Army Substance Abuse Program (ASAP) provides confidential counseling, educational programs, and referrals to treatment services for military personnel, civilian employees, and family members.

This Alcohol Awareness Month, consider taking steps to prioritize your health and well-being:

Evaluate your drinking habits:Reflect on your alcohol consumption patterns and consider whether they align with your health and personal goals.

Set reasonable limits:If you choose to drink, establish moderate limits for yourself and stick to them. Plan ahead for social events:If you anticipate consuming alcohol, arrange for a designated driver or alternative transportation.

Seek support when needed:Don›t hesitate to reach out to the ASAP office for confidential guidance and support. Fort McCoy’s ASAP stands ready to assist those seeking information, support, or resources related to alcohol use.

For more information, contact the ASAP office at 502-898-2441/5955.

Let’s work together to build a healthier and safer environment for everyone at Fort McCoy.

(Article prepared by the Army Substance Abuse Program Office at Fort McCoy.)