Montana leaders recognize Month of the Military Child at State Capitol

Helena, Mont. — Montana state leaders and members of the Montana National Guard gathered in the Capitol Rotunda, April 20, to recognize the Month of the Military Child and honor the resilience and contributions of military-connected youth across the state.



Observed annually in April, the Month of the Military Child highlights the role military children play in supporting their families and sustaining force readiness. In Montana, where National Guard members are geographically dispersed across communities, that role carries unique significance.



The ceremony included remarks from Lieutenant Governor Kristen Juras and Brig. Gen. Trent Gibson, Montana’s Adjutant General, as well as the official reading of a gubernatorial proclamation recognizing April as the Month of the Military Child in Montana.



“Children of service members are required to step up and take on more responsibilities while their parents serve and often must move to new communities and start at a new school every few years,” said Juras. “Children of service members are incredibly resilient and adaptable in their circumstances, understanding the importance of service to our state and nation.”



Montana is home to more than 6,000 military-connected youth, many of whom balance school, friendships and daily life with the demands of military service. Unlike active-duty installations, where families are often centralized, Montana National Guard families are spread across communities statewide, requiring children to adapt to frequent changes and periods of separation.



“Readiness does not begin on the training field. It begins at home,” said Gibson. “They didn’t sign up for this life, but they live it every single day.”



The Montana National Guard’s dual mission, responding to emergencies at home while remaining ready to support federal operations worldwide, places consistent demands on service members and their families. Military children experience both aspects of that mission, supporting parents who may transition rapidly from their hometowns to operations across the state or abroad.

“They persevere, they adapt and then move forward with a resilience that is simply remarkable,” Gibson said.



The event also highlighted Montana’s Military and Family Readiness Programs, which provide support and resources to Guard families across the state. In 2025, the program finished tied for first in the nation, reflecting sustained investment in family readiness and well-being.



The ceremony concluded with the official proclamation declaring April 2026 as the Month of the Military Child in Montana, reaffirming the state’s commitment to supporting military families and recognizing the contributions of military-connected youth.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.23.2026 Date Posted: 04.23.2026 13:22 Story ID: 563422 Location: HELENA, MONTANA, US Web Views: 16 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Montana leaders recognize Month of the Military Child at State Capitol, by SMSgt Devin Doskey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.