Three Coastal Georgia schools earn award for supporting Fort Stewart-Hunter Families

Photo By Christopher Rich | Teachers and administrators of Long County’s Smiley Elementary School gather for a photo after a ceremony recognizing them as a Georgia Military Flagship School Award recipient April 20, 2026, at Ludowici, Georgia. Appointed by the Georgia Department of Education, the Military Flagship Award recognizes Georgia schools which go above and beyond to provide a supportive environment accommodating the unique needs of military-connected students and families. (U.S. Army Photo by Chris Rich) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Christopher Rich | Teachers and administrators of Long County’s Smiley Elementary School gather for a...... read more read more

The military children of Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield attend nearly a dozen different school districts throughout Coastal Georgia, and this year three schools stood out amongst the rest to earn the Georgia Military Flagship School award.

Long County’s Long County High School and Smiley Elementary School both received their banners during ceremonies Monday, April 20, and McAllister Elementary School is the first of Bryan County Schools to receive their banner Thursday, April 23.

“This award is competitive, which means it requires intentional effort, community and collaboration,” said Rachale LaVoie, military student and family specialist with the Georgia Department of Education. “It is about creating that culture that is conducive to military families and knowing that you’re walking into a school that knows what you’re dealing with is a big deal.”

Appointed by the Georgia Department of Education, the Military Flagship Award recognizes Georgia schools which go above and beyond to provide a supportive environment accommodating the unique needs of military-connected students and families.

“This job can take us away from home and take us away from our loved ones, so to have that sense of community, appreciation, trust and commitment from the local community is something you cannot put a price on,” said Maj. Charlie Egan, 3rd Infantry Division public affairs officer.

These schools are more than just a place of learning and offer stability to families who need more support. “You can tell that you are building community, that you are really focused and investing in each other, and creating a safe space and environment for learning for all of our kids,” LaVoie said to the audience at Smiley Elementary School.

Both the parents and children of these military families were recognized and thanked for their service and sacrifices during the ceremonies.

Achieving this distinction requires a rigorous application process, detailed documentation of student data, attendance, and academic progress, as well as the demonstration of a school-wide commitment to serving military-connected students.

All schools throughout the state of Georgia are eligible to apply for the Military Flagship School Award. Once received, applications are evaluated by a committee that includes active-duty service members, garrison School Liaison Officers, school district staff and members of the Military Interstate Children’s Compact Commission.

To learn more about military-connected schools in the area, contact the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield School Liaison Officer at 571-801-0870.