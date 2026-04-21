Fleet Week Houston Strengthens Community Ties, Showcases Maritime Power

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Jimmy Ivy | U.S. Sailors and Marines aboard the Wasp-class amphibious ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) man the rails as they pull into Bayport, TX for Fleet Week Houston, April 15, 2026. More than 1,000 Sailors and Marines from the visiting fleet proudly engage with the people of Houston during Texas' first-ever Fleet Week, showcasing the professionalism and warfighting readiness of America's sea services while celebrating 250 years of dedicated Navy and Marine Corps service as part of the Nation's Freedom 250 commemoration. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jimmy Ivy III) see less | View Image Page

HOUSTON — More than 1,000 Sailors and Marines engaged with the Houston area community during Fleet Week Houston, Texas’ first-ever Fleet Week, held April 2026 as part of the Navy’s Freedom 250 commemoration.

“Fleet Week is a long-standing tradition of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps, where major U.S. cities host service members for a series of community events designed to strengthen relationships, showcase our unique warfighting capabilities, and highlight the professionalism and readiness of the sea services,” said Rear Adm. John Hewitt, Commander, Navy Region Southeast.

Tours aboard amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) and littoral combat ships USS Saint Louis (LCS 19) and USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS 21) introduced thousands to the U.S. Navy surface force, and a flyover by the Blue Angels showcased naval aviation.

Fleet Week Houston kicked off with a series of signature events celebrating the city’s deep maritime heritage. The Sunrise Salute to the Parade of Ships, hosted in collaboration with the Texas Navy Association and the City of Galveston, welcomed the visiting fleet as ships as they transited the Houston Ship Channel from the Gulf of America, past Seawolf Park en route to the Bayport and the Turning Basin City Docks , offering the public a close-up view of naval vessels.

At Allen’s Landing, recognized as the birthplace of Houston, service members participated in a flag ruck highlighting the city’s maritime roots. U.S. Marines received a ceremonial flag from a boat flotilla and carried it along Buffalo Bayou to City Hall, symbolizing the connection between Houston’s history and the modern-day sea services. The ruck culminated in the official City of Houston welcome ceremony, where the flag was presented and installed at City Hall to mark the commencement of Fleet Week festivities.

Throughout the week, Sailors and Marines participated in a wide range of engagements across the Houston area, including ship tours, community relations projects, school visits and public events. The Seabrook Street Festival and Drone Show featured a public vendor market, food trucks, military displays and a ceremonial program with a wreath-laying, invocation, and color guard presentation. The event culminated in the lighted drone show.

Fleet Week Houston also offered unique outreach opportunities including a tour where mascots from several of Houston’s professional sports teams visited Kearsarge, further strengthening connections between the military and the local community. Fleet Week Houston provided Texans with the opportunity to meet service members, learn about Navy and Marine Corps missions and gain insight into the capabilities that support global maritime security. Community outreach events reinforced the Navy’s commitment to building lasting partnerships with the public.

“My favorite part of coming to Houston was merging both of my worlds together letting the locals see how we operate and have fun while simultaneously giving back,” said Retail Services Specialist 1st Class Ebony Henderson, a Galveston, Texas native assigned to Kearsarge. “My favorite (event) was the Fire House Houston Station 8. The people were very welcoming and the food was great. It was made even better because it was made with love from a woman who is a Navy veteran.”

In addition to community engagement, Fleet Week plays a critical role in recruiting by increasing awareness of career opportunities within the sea services. Recruiters and service members interacted with thousands of attendees, offering firsthand perspectives on life in the Navy and Marine Corps.

“Fleet Week provides a unique opportunity to connect directly with the public and share what service in the Navy and Marine Corps is really like,” said Lt. Julian Miracuartas, a planner for Navy Talent Acquisition Group Houston. “By engaging face-to-face, we’re able to answer questions, build trust, and inspire the next generation to consider a career in the sea services.”

Fleet Week Houston was made possible through coordination between Navy Region Southeast, participating fleet units, local government agencies, and community partners. The event highlighted the Navy and Marine Corps’ ability to operate as a forward, ready force while maintaining strong ties with the American people.

As part of the Freedom 250 commemoration, Fleet Week Houston also celebrated 250 years of naval service, honoring the legacy, resilience, and warfighting readiness of America’s sea services.

Navy Talent Acquisition Group G Houston has 34 Navy recruiting stations covering more than 44,000 square miles in rural and metropolitan areas around Southeastern Texas and Western Louisiana. Navy Talent Acquisition Group Houston employs more than 250 recruiters, support personnel and civilians.