Oklahoma Air National Guard breaks ground on new Airmen’s center to enhance readiness and support

TULSA, Okla. - The Oklahoma Air National Guard (OKANG) officially broke ground today for a new Airmen’s Center. The facility is designed to serve as a hub for operational readiness, health development, and community support for the men and women serving in the 138th Fighter Wing.

The new center reflects a commitment to the well-being and long-term success of Oklahoma’s Citizen-Airmen. As the 138th Fighter Wing continues to evolve to meet the complex demands of both federal missions and state emergencies, this facility will provide a centralized location for critical services, including physical, mental and spiritual development, family readiness programs, and collaborative spaces for unit cohesion.

“The Airmen’s Center is more than just a building; it is a testament to our dedication to the people who serve our state and nation,” said Maj. Gen. Thomas H. Mancino, adjutant general for Oklahoma. “The facility will provide a dedicated space for these vital resources and strengthen the Oklahoma Air National Guard.”

The center will feature versatile workspaces and areas designed to support the diverse needs of Airmen, ranging from physical training and mission planning to mental health and family support resources. By centralizing these functions, the facility aims to eliminate barriers to access to support Airmen in balancing their military responsibilities, civilian careers, and family lives.

“This Airman’s Center is about readiness, restoration, and respect. Every day, the men and women of the 138th show up prepared to serve Oklahoma and defend our nation,” District 8 Tulsa City Councilor Phil Lakin said. “This facility will help care for them in return, strengthening their mental, physical, social, and spiritual well-being, and ensuring that today’s airmen, and those who follow them, have the support they need to be at their very best. The State and City have already committed a combined $8 million to help make this vision a reality, and there will be opportunities for all of us to give, so this center can meet even more of their needs.”

This project, developed through a partnership between the City of Tulsa and State of Oklahoma, highlights the ongoing efforts to modernize Oklahoma’s military infrastructure. In line with the Oklahoma National Guard’s holistic health priority, the design emphasizes a "whole-person" approach to service member health and resilience.

“Tulsa’s new Airmen Wellness Center marks a huge step forward in our ability to invest in the people serving our city and our country,” Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols said. “This project came together because local, state, military, and philanthropic partners all stepped up and aligned around that responsibility. I’m proud to stand with the 138th Fighter Wing in the spirit of support and collaboration that moves Tulsa forward and reflects what we can accomplish when we do things together.”

Construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2027.

“We are proud of the work our airmen do every day, whether they are responding to natural disasters here at home or supporting global operations abroad,” said Col. Bradley Ruttman, 138th Fighter Wing Commander. “This facility ensures our airmen have the modern tools and supportive environment required for future operations as well as the next generation fighter mission for the 138th Fighter Wing.”