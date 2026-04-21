Walter Reed Emphasizes Mental Fitness as Key to Readiness

Courtesy Photo | As operational demands, family responsibilities and the pace of military life continue to challenge service members and their families, mental health providers at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center share how stress management can directly impact long-term health, resilience and readiness. (Photo illustration from Rodney Jackson, Fort Hood, Texas) see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | As operational demands, family responsibilities and the pace of military life continue...... read more read more

By Bernard S. Little WRNMMC Hospital Communications

Fundamental to a ready force is the mental and emotional well-being of service members and their families, explain mental health care providers at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC). Recognizing signs of unhealthy stress and seeking support are key to maintaining readiness.

Research shows that a certain level of stress can be beneficial, helping individuals stay motivated and accomplish tasks. However, excessive or unmanaged stress can negatively affect both physical and mental health, ultimately impacting readiness.

“Mental health is a state of well-being enabling people to cope with the stresses in life, realize their abilities, learn well, and work well,” explains Army Col. (Dr.) Aniceto Navarro, director of Mental Health at WRNMMC.

“Stress is how your body reacts to challenges or demands. It can be caused by things like work, school, financial or family problems, or other challenges. Stress can be helpful in small amounts, but too much can harm your health,” says U.S. Army Col. (Dr.) Ingrid Lim, chief of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Service at WRNMMC.

“Everyday stress comes and goes, like feeling nervous before a test. Chronic stress lasts a long time and can make you feel tired, sad, or sick,” Lim adds.

She also notes that ignoring stress does not make it go away. “It’s better to talk about it or find ways to manage it.” Providers emphasize that support is available when needed. “When you need to speak with a mental health professional, Walter Reed offers specialized psychiatric services for both adults and children,” Lim says.

Available resources include clinical care, counseling services, and crisis support. Individuals can also access Military OneSource for free, non-medical counseling and referrals. Those in crisis can call or text 988, and the Veterans Crisis Line remains available for additional support.

Available resources include clinical care, counseling services, and crisis support. Individuals can also access Military OneSource for free, non-medical counseling and referrals. Those in crisis can call or text 988, and the Veterans Crisis Line remains available for additional support at 1-800-273-8255 and press 1, or text 838255.

“With the current rapid pace of changes, uncertainties, and challenges, people are multi-tasking [their] way into epidemic levels of chronic and stress-related diseases,” says Navarro. “It doesn’t have to be that way. We can exercise healthy boundaries, learn to do the hard work of slowing down and listening to what our bodies are trying to tell us, and make those small changes, that over time, can lead to a [healthier] life.”

“Stresses are normal occurrences in life, but it’s how we react to the stress that would guide the appropriate resources. On my deployments, chaplains were a fantastic resource for anyone to go talk with about anything, whether or not religion is a component of your life. They are wonderful.”

Navarro also highlights additional support systems available to service members and families. “Military and Family Life Counselors, and the Fleet and Family Support Program are also excellent resources to turn to when feeling overwhelmed by stress,” he adds. “I also highly encourage folks to talk with each other, to learn about each other. We are so much more similar than we are different, and when we have shared understandings, we are great resources of support for each other.”

Lim explains that early signs of chronic stress may include fatigue, trouble sleeping, headaches or stomachaches, and persistent feelings of anger, sadness, or worry.

“Positive stress (eustress) helps you grow, like preparing for a big event. Negative stress (distress) makes you feel overwhelmed. To manage stress, take breaks, ask for help, and focus on what you can control,” she says.

“Stress affects the military as a whole. When managed well, it helps maintain focus, teamwork, and mission success. Chronic stress, however, can lower morale and readiness. Supporting mental health across the force is key to staying strong and prepared.”

She also recommends prioritizing tasks, maintaining healthy routines, and building time for rest, exercise, and connection to help prevent burnout.

“Leaders can help by listening to their team, encouraging breaks, and creating a supportive environment,” says Lim. “Teams can reduce stress by talking openly, supporting each other, and celebrating successes.”

“Stress is a part of life, but it doesn’t have to control you. By understanding stress and using healthy habits, you can feel better and stay strong,” adds Lim.

The Defense Health Agency (DHA) Employee Assistance Program (EAP) is a voluntary, work-based program that offers free and confidential assessments, short-term counseling, referrals, and follow-up services to employees who have personal and/or work-related concerns. The EAP can address issues affecting mental and emotional well-being, including alcohol and other substance abuse, stress, grief, family problems, and psychological disorders. DHA’s EAP can be reached at 866-580-9046. Also, information concerning the Walter Reed Wellness Network can be found at https://walterreed.tricare.mil/WellnessNetwork.