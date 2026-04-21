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    Dispose of unused prescriptions and keep your community safe on April 25, National Drug Take Back Day

    Dispose of unused prescriptions and keep your community safe on April 25, National Drug Take Back Day

    Photo By Jackson Luck | Old or unused medications don’t just take up space, they can cause real harm if they...... read more read more

    FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2026

    Courtesy Story

    Defense Health Agency

    Do you have unused or expired medications sitting in your medicine cabinet? Saturday, April 25 is the perfect day to clear them out. National Drug Take Back Day gives you a safe, easy way to discard drugs you no longer need.

    “National Drug Take Back Day promotes a healthier community by helping to prevent accidental misuse of expired or unused drugs,” said U.S. Navy Capt. Emily Zywicke, Chief, Direct Care Branch, Pharmacy Operations Division, at the Defense Health Agency. “Returning unused medications also helps protect the environment by limiting spread of harmful chemicals in local water systems.”

    Here’s what you need to know.

    The risks of keeping unused medications at home Old or unused medications don’t just take up space, they can cause real harm if they aren’t handled correctly.

    Safe disposal protects more than just your household. It helps your whole community. When you use a proper disposal site, you:

    • Reduce the risk of accidental poisoning in children
    • Help prevent drug misuse
    • Keep harmful chemicals out of the environment

    What you can bring Most medications are accepted, including:

    • Prescription drugs
    • Over-the-counter drugs
    • Vitamins and supplements
    • Pet medications
    • Controlled substance prescription drugs

    You can’t drop off:

    • More than four ounces of liquid drugs
    • Needles
    • Aerosol cans
    • Illegal drugs

    Check the full list of accepted items if you aren’t sure about a specific item.

    Your options at a military pharmacy As a beneficiary, Military Health System Drug Take Back program lets you dispose of medications safely throughout the year.

    Military pharmacies may offer free disposal options including:

    • Secure blue drop boxes

    OR

    • Secure mail-in envelopes you can take home

    Keep in mind that under Drug Enforcement Administration rules, pharmacy staff can’t accept your medications for disposal. You must place the drugs in the drop box or envelope yourself. Before you do, remove your personal information on the labels.

    How to dispose of your medications Using a military pharmacy is easy. Here’s how:

    1. Find your nearest military pharmacy.
    2. Ask about drop boxes or secure mail-in envelopes.
    3. Remove any personal information from medication labels.

    Not near a military pharmacy? The DEA has other drop-off sites year round. Use the DEA Collection Site Locator to find one near you.

    If you can’t make it to a drop-off site A drop-off site is always the best option. But if you can’t get to one, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency offers guidance on how to dispose of medications at home:

    1. Take the medications out of their original containers.
    2. Mix them with something unappealing, like coffee grounds or cat litter.
    3. Seal the mixture in a bag or container.
    4. Remove your personal information from the empty containers.
    5. Throw the sealed container in the trash.

    Do you use a needle for self-injectable medication? According to the EPA, there are numerous community-based options and national services for safe needle disposal. Visit Safe Needle Disposal for Households to learn more.

    Have questions? Contact your military pharmacy or read more about how to safely dispose of drugs.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 12:36
    Story ID: 563404
    Location: FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

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    TAGS

    Medications
    Prescriptions
    DEA
    TRICARE
    National Drug Take Back Day
    Drugs

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