Dispose of unused prescriptions and keep your community safe on April 25, National Drug Take Back Day

Photo By Jackson Luck | Old or unused medications don’t just take up space, they can cause real harm if they aren’t handled correctly. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Jackson Luck | Old or unused medications don’t just take up space, they can cause real harm if they...... read more read more

Do you have unused or expired medications sitting in your medicine cabinet? Saturday, April 25 is the perfect day to clear them out. National Drug Take Back Day gives you a safe, easy way to discard drugs you no longer need.

“National Drug Take Back Day promotes a healthier community by helping to prevent accidental misuse of expired or unused drugs,” said U.S. Navy Capt. Emily Zywicke, Chief, Direct Care Branch, Pharmacy Operations Division, at the Defense Health Agency. “Returning unused medications also helps protect the environment by limiting spread of harmful chemicals in local water systems.”

Here’s what you need to know.

The risks of keeping unused medications at home Old or unused medications don’t just take up space, they can cause real harm if they aren’t handled correctly.

Safe disposal protects more than just your household. It helps your whole community. When you use a proper disposal site, you:

Reduce the risk of accidental poisoning in children

Help prevent drug misuse

Keep harmful chemicals out of the environment

What you can bring Most medications are accepted, including:

Prescription drugs

Over-the-counter drugs

Vitamins and supplements

Pet medications

Controlled substance prescription drugs

You can’t drop off:

More than four ounces of liquid drugs

Needles

Aerosol cans

Illegal drugs

Check the full list of accepted items if you aren’t sure about a specific item.

Your options at a military pharmacy As a beneficiary, Military Health System Drug Take Back program lets you dispose of medications safely throughout the year.

Military pharmacies may offer free disposal options including:

Secure blue drop boxes

OR

Secure mail-in envelopes you can take home

Keep in mind that under Drug Enforcement Administration rules, pharmacy staff can’t accept your medications for disposal. You must place the drugs in the drop box or envelope yourself. Before you do, remove your personal information on the labels.

How to dispose of your medications Using a military pharmacy is easy. Here’s how:

Find your nearest military pharmacy. Ask about drop boxes or secure mail-in envelopes. Remove any personal information from medication labels.

Not near a military pharmacy? The DEA has other drop-off sites year round. Use the DEA Collection Site Locator to find one near you.

If you can’t make it to a drop-off site A drop-off site is always the best option. But if you can’t get to one, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency offers guidance on how to dispose of medications at home:

Take the medications out of their original containers. Mix them with something unappealing, like coffee grounds or cat litter. Seal the mixture in a bag or container. Remove your personal information from the empty containers. Throw the sealed container in the trash.

Do you use a needle for self-injectable medication? According to the EPA, there are numerous community-based options and national services for safe needle disposal. Visit Safe Needle Disposal for Households to learn more.

Have questions? Contact your military pharmacy or read more about how to safely dispose of drugs.