Dispose of unused prescriptions and keep your community safe on April 25, National Drug Take Back Day

Do you have unused or expired medications sitting in your medicine cabinet? Saturday, April 25 is the perfect day to clear them out. National Drug Take Back Day gives you a safe, easy way to discard drugs you no longer need.
“National Drug Take Back Day promotes a healthier community by helping to prevent accidental misuse of expired or unused drugs,” said U.S. Navy Capt. Emily Zywicke, Chief, Direct Care Branch, Pharmacy Operations Division, at the Defense Health Agency. “Returning unused medications also helps protect the environment by limiting spread of harmful chemicals in local water systems.”
Here’s what you need to know.
The risks of keeping unused medications at home Old or unused medications don’t just take up space, they can cause real harm if they aren’t handled correctly.
Safe disposal protects more than just your household. It helps your whole community. When you use a proper disposal site, you:
What you can bring Most medications are accepted, including:
You can’t drop off:
Check the full list of accepted items if you aren’t sure about a specific item.
Your options at a military pharmacy As a beneficiary, Military Health System Drug Take Back program lets you dispose of medications safely throughout the year.
Military pharmacies may offer free disposal options including:
OR
Keep in mind that under Drug Enforcement Administration rules, pharmacy staff can’t accept your medications for disposal. You must place the drugs in the drop box or envelope yourself. Before you do, remove your personal information on the labels.
How to dispose of your medications Using a military pharmacy is easy. Here’s how:
Not near a military pharmacy? The DEA has other drop-off sites year round. Use the DEA Collection Site Locator to find one near you.
If you can’t make it to a drop-off site A drop-off site is always the best option. But if you can’t get to one, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency offers guidance on how to dispose of medications at home:
Do you use a needle for self-injectable medication? According to the EPA, there are numerous community-based options and national services for safe needle disposal. Visit Safe Needle Disposal for Households to learn more.
Have questions? Contact your military pharmacy or read more about how to safely dispose of drugs.
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 12:36
|Story ID:
|563404
|Location:
|FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US
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