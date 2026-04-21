From sport to Soldier: West Point Cadet research explores performance under stress

Photo By Eric Bartelt | As a Division I wrestler, Class of 2026 Cadet Cole Stone developed an interest in...... read more read more Photo By Eric Bartelt | As a Division I wrestler, Class of 2026 Cadet Cole Stone developed an interest in human performance through training and weight cutting for competition. That curiosity deepened two years ago during a treadmill run, sparking a question about the limits of the human body and how lessons from combat sports could apply to Soldiers operating in austere conditions. With the 2026 Projects Day Research Symposium on April 23 at the U.S. Military Academy, Stone will present his research project titled: “Dehydration and Malnutrition – Lessons from Sport to Enhance Lethality.” see less | View Image Page

As a [Division I wrestler](https://goarmywestpoint.com/sports/wrestling/roster/cole-stone/23377), Class of 2026 Cadet Cole Stone developed an interest in human performance through training and weight cutting for competition. That curiosity deepened two years ago during a treadmill run, sparking a question about the limits of the human body and how lessons from combat sports could apply to Soldiers operating in austere conditions.



With the [2026 Projects Day Research Symposium](https://www.westpoint.edu/about/academy-events/projects-day-research-symposium/2026) on April 23 at the U.S. Military Academy, Stone will present his research project titled: “Dehydration and Malnutrition – Lessons from Sport to Enhance Lethality.”



The [Kinesiology major](https://www.westpoint.edu/academics/majors-and-minors/kinesiology-major) and Army [West Point Wrestling](https://goarmywestpoint.com/sports/wrestling) captain worked with his academic advisor, Dr. Daniel Jaffe, Kinesiology associate professor in the [Department of Physical Education](https://www.westpoint.edu/about/academy-leadership/office-of-the-commandant/department-of-physical-education), to conduct a systematic review comparing physiological responses to dehydration and malnutrition in combat athletes and Soldiers in various climates and work conditions.



Stone, who [plans to attend medical school](https://www.westpoint.edu/academics/scholars-program/premed) at Michigan State University, began exploring the topic through earlier research and a pilot study with fellow wrestlers, which later evolved into his Kinesiology capstone project.



“Since my topic was so large, I included meta-analyses and systematic reviews, and I was able to extrapolate a conclusion from them,” Stone explained. “Hopefully, it will lead to future research that could improve the readiness of the Army.”



Two years ago, while cutting weight for a wrestling tournament, Stone reflected, “I’m fortunate to be able to do this voluntarily, compared to those who don’t have that choice.”



That interest led to a broader realization: the same physiological principles apply whether stress on the body is voluntary or not. While the body’s response may be similar, the duration and severity of those effects can vary.



Stone compared combat sport athletes to Soldiers across a range of environments, including basic training, deployed settings and special operations contexts.



He found that while the body can adapt to short-term stress, prolonged dehydration and malnutrition can lead to detrimental effects, including decreased bone mineral density, increased injury risk and changes in body composition.



“The body is extremely resilient and can blunt responses to stress in the short term,” Stone said.

However, to address the combined stresses of dehydration and limited nutrition, Stone emphasized the need for improved nutritional strategies and recovery protocols to enhance combat readiness and performance.



“I wanted to demonstrate that we can perform in duress in a short timeframe,” Stone said. “However, can we as an Army push that timeframe … by including strategies like the timing of nutrients and hydration, or changes to MRE formulations.”



His research found that once the body can no longer compensate for dehydration and malnutrition, performance declines rapidly.



Drawing from his own experience cutting weight for wrestling, Stone explored how structured rehydration and refueling strategies could be adapted for Soldiers.



“(The wrestling team) has a specific rehydration and refueling plan, so I looked at how you can implement those ideas with Soldiers … and I think more research is needed,” Stone said.



Potential solutions could include compact hydration systems, portable nutrition supplements or adjustments to MRE design to support sustained performance in the field.



“There’s a variety of different solutions that could work, but it’s more of a problem-solving sort of thing,” Stone stated.



The project also strengthened Stone’s ability to critically analyze information and identify solutions.



“I think that’s kind of the goal (of the Projects Day Research Symposium) …to prepare future second lieutenants to decipher information and find problems that need solutions,” Stone explained.



One study that stood out examined the Royal Marines who maintained cardiovascular performance despite being in a deployed setting with suboptimal nutrition and hydration.



“It challenged my preconceived notion,” Stone said. “Maybe it’s not focusing as much on training or exercise after coming back from a stressful event, but rather just recovery and recuperation.”



The project served as a key learning experience as Stone prepares for medical school, balancing research alongside academics, athletics and MCAT preparation.



“It’s been a wonderful and eye-opening project that I’ve been able to pursue this whole final year at West Point,” Stone said.



Stone credited his advisor, Dr. Jaffe, and others in the DPE department, including Dr. Jesse Germain, the director of Kinesiology, and Col. Nicholas Gist, DPE director, for their guidance throughout the project.



“I learned to have honest and open conversations with mentors and peers,” Stone said.



Jaffe said Stone demonstrates all the qualities of a future military leader.



“He is intrinsically motivated, a self-starter, and isn’t afraid to ask questions,” Jaffe explained.



Jaffe said through the project, Stone gained a deeper understanding of the physiological mechanisms behind weight manipulation and adaptation to environmental stressors.



“Cole is better equipped to aid Soldiers as they deal with various thermoregulatory challenges such as heat, humidity or altitude, and all relevant environmental conditions present in current military operations,” Jaffe said.



From an educator’s perspective, Jaffe said nothing is more rewarding than seeing students engage with their work, and Stone’s capstone project reflects that commitment.



“The final product is an opportunity to celebrate their excellence and to inspire the next generation of cadets,” he said.



The “Dehydration and Malnutrition – Lessons from Sport to Enhance Lethality” project is part of West Point’s 27th annual [Projects Day Research Symposium](https://www.westpoint.edu/about/academy-events/projects-day-research-symposium/2026), which showcases hundreds of cadet-led research projects. Learn more about select project features and how to partner with West Point at [www.westpoint.edu/werx](http://www.westpoint.edu/werx).