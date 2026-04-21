More than words: Airman is a force multiplier during LAMAT 2026

Photo By Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog | U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Martin “Dutch” Hensen, Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 mission Dutch interpreter, helps a Surinamese patient understand an optometry test during LAMAT 2026 at Medische Zending Primary Health Care Center Brownsweg, Suriname, April 13, 2026. As a Dutch-speaking interpreter, Hensen communicated with U.S. Air Force personnel, local Surinamese patients and host nation medical staff to ensure medical advice and instructions were translated properly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog) see less | View Image Page

BROWNSWEG, Suriname – During the steady flow of patients at the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 mission in Suriname, U.S. Air Force Reserve Master Sgt. Martin “Dutch” Hensen plays a critical role that often goes unnoticed but is essential to the mission.

As a Dutch-speaking interpreter, Hensen facilitates proper communication between U.S. Air Force personnel, local Surinamese patients, and medical staff to ensure words are not just translated, but that meaning is fully understood. His presence is vital in a mission where clear communication and clarity is essential when determining life, death and medical evaluations amidst language barriers.

Hensen is part of the Language Enabled Airman Program, an initiative that develops Airmen and Guardians with foreign language skills and regional knowledge to create cross-culturally competent service members who can improve communication and ensure mission effectiveness around the globe.

“I grew up in the Netherlands and immigrated to Colorado at the age of 10,” said Hensen. “I’ve known Dutch my whole life, and I stay proficient by speaking it regularly with my parents.”

Hensen said he first learned about Suriname as a child from a Surinamese classmate, where he discovered Dutch was the country’s official language. When he got the call for the LAMAT 2026 mission, he was excited and said it was perfect timing for his career. This opportunity was a way to be immersed in the Surinamese culture,speak Dutch every day, all while serving in support of a critical mission helping to strengthen partnerships overseas.

“I think this is just so much more rewarding than the typical in-country study and learning with a professor,” said Hensen. “This is where you're actually giving back to the Surinamese people.”

For Hensen, this was his first hands-on experience through LEAP, spurring his excitement to help in the operational environment.

“This is the first real translation mission that I’ve been on for the Language Enabled Airman Program,” he said. “It’s a unique opportunity.”

In a medical setting, clear communication is crucial to patient care. Language barriers can limit, and sometimes hinder, the effectiveness of medical care.

“Without that translation support, a doctor, an optometrist, and dentist, could misdiagnose people, or patients could not get their needs taken care of,” said Hensen. “So having a person with cultural context and bridging the communication gap really helps.”

Beyond technical translation, Hensen said his role helps build trust with the local population, who may be unfamiliar with the U.S. Air Force medical teams.

“The constant communication with the Surinamese people, making them feel at ease with the Dutch translation support, I think, is critical,” he said.

After more than a decade in the program, Hensen said missions like LAMAT 2026 highlight the true value of LEAP.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. You're honing your skills while helping others, and that's pretty unique. I’m proud of my Dutch heritage, and being able to use that to advance Air Force priorities, well that’s huge.”