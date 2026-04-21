3rd MLR Joins Most Expansive Exercise Balikatan To Date

Photo By Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes | U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Bowen Miles, a field artillery cannoneer, with 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, operates a Navy-Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Cagayan North International Airport, Philippines, April 21, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. Miles is a native of Utah. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes) see less | View Image Page

3rd Marine Littoral Regiment is contributing more than 1,300 Hawaii-based Marines and Sailors for the 41st iteration of Exercise Balikatan, an expansive multilateral exercise conducted by the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military across the Philippine archipelago from April 20 to May 8.

Marking the 75th anniversary of the U.S.-Philippine Mutual Defense Treaty, more than 17,000 personnel from the Philippines, United States, Australia, Japan, Canada, France, and New Zealand will train shoulder-to-shoulder to bolster interoperability within an increasingly complex Indo-Pacific landscape.

Serving as a vital element of the U.S. force posture for Balikatan 2026, 3rd MLR is scheduled to conduct sophisticated, combined joint all-domain operations designed to exercise advanced maritime warfighting initiatives, refining employment concepts associated with purpose-built equipment such as the Marine Air Defense Integrated System and the Navy-Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System. This year’s deployment of the NMESIS builds upon its historic inaugural appearance, when the weapon system was deployed to the Philippines during Balikatan 2025.

These multilateral operations, integrated with 3rd MLR’s Force Design informed capabilities, are a part of Balikatan’s broader focus on cutting-edge training that builds upon the achievements the last 40 years.

"Balikatan is the embodiment of our nation's commitment to a strong and credible defense posture,” said Philippine Army Maj. Gen. Francisco Lorenzo Jr., Armed Forces of the Philippines Education and Training Command Commander. “This exercise is a prime opportunity for the Armed Forces of the Philippines to accelerate our modernization and enhance our capabilities as a vanguard of regional peace. Training shoulder-to-shoulder with our oldest ally and our many partners ensures our forces are prepared to face any challenge, together."

Continuing to deepen relationships with the Armed Forces of the Philippines, this iteration of Balikatan marks the fourth year of 3rd MLR’s participation. This year, the regiment is postured to exercise simulated sea denial operations, integrated air and missile defense operations, maritime key terrain security operations, and counter-landing defensive operations.

"Our participation in the 41st Balikatan reflects the strength and professionalism of our enduring partnership with the Armed Forces of the Philippines," said Col. Gabriel Diana, commanding officer of 3rd MLR. "Together with our combined and joint partners, 3rd MLR is building a more lethal, modern, and interoperable force that's ready to respond to any crisis in a critical and complex theater.”

3rd MLR is a dedicated U.S. Marine Corps unit specializing in littoral warfare operations. Stationed on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Kaneohe Bay, and deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region, 3rd MLR is committed to promoting regional security and stability through strategic partnerships and collaborative efforts with the joint force and allied and partnered nations.