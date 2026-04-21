Nevada Guard maintenance unit deploys for first time to support CENTCOM operations

Photo By Spc. Ahylin Arroyo | U.S. Army Capt. Jamee Finley (left) and 1st Sgt. Paul Jones (right), the company command team for the 150th Maintenance Company, cases the colors at the Washoe County Armory in Stead, Nevada, Apr.18, 2026. The 150th Maintenance Company is deploying to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Ahylin Arroyo) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Spc. Ahylin Arroyo | U.S. Army Capt. Jamee Finley (left) and 1st Sgt. Paul Jones (right), the company...... read more read more

STEAD, Nev. — The 150th Maintenance Company has deployed to the Middle East to support operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, marking the unit’s first deployment.

The Carson City-based unit serves as the primary maintenance element for the Nevada Army National Guard’s 17th Sustainment Brigade, responsible for maintaining small arms, electronics and wheeled vehicles across the formation.

The unit supports multiple organizations, including the 72nd Military Police Company, 100th Quartermaster Company, 593rd Transportation Company, 1864th Medium Truck Company, 3665th Ordnance Company (Explosive Ordnance Disposal), and the 240th and 777th Engineer units.

In recent years, the company has supported state and federal missions, responding to wildfires and floods across northern Nevada while maintaining equipment readiness across the brigade. That experience has prepared the unit to deploy and support operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.

During the unit's deployment ceremony held at the Washoe County Armory, Brig. Gen. Randy Lau, the land component commander for the Nevada Army National Guard, spoke about the important part these Soldiers will play in the sustainment mission.

“Your work may not always be seen, but it makes victory possible,” Lau said. “Armies do not move, do not fight, and do not win without Soldiers like you. You are essential, and you are ready for this moment.”

As the 150th Maintenance Company embarks on its international mission, its dedication and expertise exemplify the best of the Nevada Army National Guard. The community, their families, and fellow service members stand behind them, confident in their ability to meet any challenge and looking forward to their safe return home.