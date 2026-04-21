NAVFAC Washington Hosts Construction Community Forum, Recognizing Excellence

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington’s Construction Product Line (PDC5) team hosted a construction community forum at Joint Base Andrews, bringing together construction managers, engineering technicians, construction supervisors, project management, engineering branch heads, and Resident Officers in Charge of Construction across the region.



The forum focused on strengthen alignment, enhancing communication and reinforcing standards across the construction enterprise to ensure mission success.



“The forum is about strengthening how we operate as a unified construction community,” said Javier Molinari, construction director. “By aligning our processes, sharing best practices and investing in professional development, we ensure our teams are equipped to deliver high quality projects that directly support fleet.”



The construction community received an overview of current initiatives, including training requirements, Work-In-Place projections, and the upcoming transition from eCMS to the new cloud-based Kahua platform (eCMS 2.0).



Leaders also discussed the transition from e-contract to the standardized Acquisition Management System, which will centralized procurement actions through a procurement initiative document. A technical demonstration showcased the use of Primavera P6 Visualizer, showcasing the ability to create and analyze schedule comparison reports enhancing project oversight and decision making for construction teams.



To ensure efficient project turnover, leaders clarified the distinct requirements for electronic operation and maintenance support information, as-built drawings, and final record drawings.



A professional development presentation explored the evolution of concrete, highlighting modern innovations and techniques that are shaping the industry.



The forum provided a valuable opportunity for construction professionals to collaborate and receive important updates on the tools and processes that will define the future of construction management within the command, reinforcing NAVFAC Washington's commitment to developing a unified, high performing construction community.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2026 Date Posted: 04.22.2026 19:38 Story ID: 563380 Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC Washington Hosts Construction Community Forum, Recognizing Excellence, by Regina Adams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.