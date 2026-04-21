Blue Ridge departs Okinawa, Japan

Photo By Seaman Apprentice Zachary Del Rio | Ensign Shannon Clancy communicates over the bridge phone aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) as the ship departs White Beach Naval Facility in Okinawa, Japan, April 21, 2026. Blue Ridge and embarked U.S. 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Zachary Del Rio) see less | View Image Page

OKINAWA, Japan –U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) departed Okinawa following a port visit, April 21, 2026. Blue Ridge’s last visit to Okinawa was in 2020.

During this port visit, leadership from the U.S. 7th Fleet and USS Blue Ridge met with III Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF) leadership for staff-to-staff engagements and office calls.

"This visit strengthens the bonds between the Navy and Marine Corps," said Vice Adm. Pat Hannifin, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet. "Our face-to-face engagements with III MEF refine our joint capabilities and ensure we remain a ready and lethal integrated force. Okinawa stands as a critical cornerstone of the U.S.-Japan alliance, hosting operational forces which provide for our collective defense."

U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific.

For more news from USS Blue Ridge, visit http://www.navy.mil/local/lcc19/.

For more news from U.S. 7th Fleet, visit https://www.c7f.navy.mil/.