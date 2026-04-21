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    Blue Ridge departs Okinawa, Japan

    Blue Ridge visits Okinawa

    Photo By Seaman Apprentice Zachary Del Rio | Ensign Shannon Clancy communicates over the bridge phone aboard U.S. 7th Fleet...... read more read more

    JAPAN

    04.20.2026

    Story by Lt. JALIYA WILSON 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    OKINAWA, Japan –U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) departed Okinawa following a port visit, April 21, 2026. Blue Ridge’s last visit to Okinawa was in 2020.

    During this port visit, leadership from the U.S. 7th Fleet and USS Blue Ridge met with III Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF) leadership for staff-to-staff engagements and office calls.

    "This visit strengthens the bonds between the Navy and Marine Corps," said Vice Adm. Pat Hannifin, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet. "Our face-to-face engagements with III MEF refine our joint capabilities and ensure we remain a ready and lethal integrated force. Okinawa stands as a critical cornerstone of the U.S.-Japan alliance, hosting operational forces which provide for our collective defense."

    U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific.

    For more news from USS Blue Ridge, visit http://www.navy.mil/local/lcc19/.

    For more news from U.S. 7th Fleet, visit https://www.c7f.navy.mil/.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 18:55
    Story ID: 563377
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Blue Ridge departs Okinawa, Japan, by LT JALIYA WILSON, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Blue Ridge visits Okinawa
    Blue Ridge visits Okinawa
    Blue Ridge visits Okinawa
    Blue Ridge visits Okinawa
    Blue Ridge visits Okinawa
    Blue Ridge visits Okinawa
    Blue Ridge visits Okinawa
    Blue Ridge visits Okinawa
    Blue Ridge visits Okinawa

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