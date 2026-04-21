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    Boaters urged to use caution downstream of Cheboygan Lock and Dam Complex

    UNITED STATES

    04.22.2026

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mary Wysong 

    U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes

    Boaters urged to use caution downstream of Cheboygan Lock and Dam Complex

    News Release

    April 22, 2026 Lt. j.g. Maximillian Morise 906-369-5888/Maximillian.D.Morise@uscg.mil

    Boaters urged to use caution downstream of Cheboygan Lock and Dam Complex

    CHEBOYGAN, Mich. — The Cheboygan River is open from the Cheboygan entrance channel to the Cheboygan Lock and Dam Complex. However, due to heavy water outflow from local snowmelt and rainfall, mariners are advised to transit with caution and maintain awareness of advisories issued by local and state emergency agencies.

    A safety zone is now in place for the navigable waters of the Cheboygan River from the Cheboygan Lock and Dam Complex to the Cheboygan River’s outlet from Mullett Lake, the Black River from its confluence with the Cheboygan River to Alverno Dam, the Indian River from its outlet at Burt Lake to its mouth at Mullett Lake and the Crooked River from its outlet at Crooked Lake to its mouth at Burt Lake, until May 8, 2026.

    For more information, please contact Sector Northern Great Lakes Public Affairs Officer Lt. j.g. Maximillian Morise at 906-369-5888 or via email at Maximillian.D.Morise@uscg.mil.

    -USCG-

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 18:47
    Story ID: 563376
    Location: US
    Web Views: 20
    Downloads: 0

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