News Release

April 22, 2026 Lt. j.g. Maximillian Morise 906-369-5888/Maximillian.D.Morise@uscg.mil

Boaters urged to use caution downstream of Cheboygan Lock and Dam Complex

CHEBOYGAN, Mich. — The Cheboygan River is open from the Cheboygan entrance channel to the Cheboygan Lock and Dam Complex. However, due to heavy water outflow from local snowmelt and rainfall, mariners are advised to transit with caution and maintain awareness of advisories issued by local and state emergency agencies.

A safety zone is now in place for the navigable waters of the Cheboygan River from the Cheboygan Lock and Dam Complex to the Cheboygan River’s outlet from Mullett Lake, the Black River from its confluence with the Cheboygan River to Alverno Dam, the Indian River from its outlet at Burt Lake to its mouth at Mullett Lake and the Crooked River from its outlet at Crooked Lake to its mouth at Burt Lake, until May 8, 2026.

For more information, please contact Sector Northern Great Lakes Public Affairs Officer Lt. j.g. Maximillian Morise at 906-369-5888 or via email at Maximillian.D.Morise@uscg.mil.

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