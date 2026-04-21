Maritime Plastic Works Making Waves

Photo By Robert Peterson | A new STEM outreach initiative is taking shape at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard called...... read more read more Photo By Robert Peterson | A new STEM outreach initiative is taking shape at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard called Maritime Plastic Works (MPW). Through MPW, middle and high school students learn about naval vessels through the construction of 3D-printed, remote-controlled surface boats. see less | View Image Page

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A new STEM outreach initiative is taking shape at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard called Maritime Plastic Works (MPW). Through MPW, middle and high school students learn about naval vessels through the construction of 3D-printed, remote-controlled surface boats.



The shipyard's STEM Outreach Program has partnered with State University of New York (SUNY) Maritime College, Maine Maritime Academy and Massachusetts Maritime Academy to pilot this initiative in their local areas. To kick start this exciting endeavor, SUNY Maritime College successfully secured $540,000 in grant funding from the Office of Naval Research with PNSY serving as the primary naval partner.



“We're so excited to introduce middle and high school students to the maritime industry through Maritime Plastic Works,” stated Katie Donahue, waterfront program director and STEM coordinator for SUNY Maritime College. “Despite the abundance of shoreline, people generally do not associate New York City with the water. This is an opportunity to connect students with their local environment and share the variety of career paths.”



The goal of the three maritime academies is to introduce nearby students to maritime careers through hands-on learning. Students gain experience "welding" their 3D-printed hull pieces together with a 3D printer pen and constructing an electric propulsion system.



“Given the space to build, test, and tweak their designs, students take on all of these roles and begin to see themselves as engineers, designers, and problem-solvers,” said Donahue.



In addition to hands-on building, students design components in computer-aided design programs and learn about basic computer programming. Once a team completes their boat, they follow the naval tradition of christening and commissioning it before competition.



Competitions through MPW include speed and maneuverability challenges, guiding their boats through a course of "icebergs" and escorting an aircraft carrier in a task force formation. On top of the standard surface boat program, PNSY is developing a submarine program where students will be able to compete in more complex challenges.



Through every step of MPW, students learn about real-world shipyard jobs with guided lesson plans and guest speakers. Having a painter or an engineer speak with students in person or virtually brings classroom material to life. With the launch of the new grant, MPW needs shipyard personnel — including mechanics, engineers, Sailors, and supervisors — to get involved with boat builds and as guest speakers.