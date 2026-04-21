Fort Buchanan, University of Puerto Rico Explore Partnership to Advance Animal Welfare and Environmental Stewardship

Photo By Carlos Cuebas | Representatives from the University of Puerto Rico at Arecibo met with Fort Buchanan leadership April 16 at the installation headquarters to explore a potential Intergovernmental Support Agreement (IGSA) aimed at enhancing animal welfare and environmental stewardship on the installation. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Carlos Cuebas | Representatives from the University of Puerto Rico at Arecibo met with Fort Buchanan...... read more read more

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FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico — Representatives from the University of Puerto Rico at Arecibo met with Fort Buchanan leadership April 16 at the installation headquarters to explore a potential Intergovernmental Support Agreement (IGSA) aimed at enhancing animal welfare and environmental stewardship on the installation.

Professors Ángel Acosta Colón, Gualberto Rosado, and Dr. Rebeka Sanabria met with Lt. Col. Sean K. Cook, deputy garrison commander, and staff to discuss collaborative efforts that would address the population of stray animals on post while advancing environmental monitoring initiatives.

The proposed IGSA would support the humane treatment of stray dogs by coordinating veterinary care, sterilization, and adoption through partnerships with local rescue organizations and shelters. In parallel, the agreement would facilitate required water quality assessments and environmental monitoring of Las Casas Lake.

“The problem of abandoned animals in Puerto Rico is significant and affects many communities,” said Dr. Rebeka Sanabria, associate professor in the Veterinary Technology Program at the University of Puerto Rico at Arecibo. “This U.S. Army initiative allows us to provide safe, humane care while ensuring animal welfare and public health.”

Sanabria emphasized that the effort also delivers hands-on training opportunities for students.

“Our students benefit by applying the essential skills they must master as future veterinary nurses,” she said. “This initiative reflects the ‘One Health’ concept, which integrates the health of people, animals, and the environment. By addressing the needs of stray animals, we are also contributing to environmental protection and community well-being.”

In addition to veterinary services, faculty from the university’s Departments of Physics & Chemistry and Biology would support ongoing monitoring of Las Casas Lake to ensure compliance with Environmental Protection Agency water quality standards.

Installation officials highlighted that the initiative aligns with Fort Buchanan’s commitment to responsible resource management and mission readiness.

“This effort reflects how Fort Buchanan continues to lead in environmental protection while maximizing efficiencies through strategic partnerships,” said Aníbal Negrón, chief of the Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division. “Our integrated Environmental Management Program ensures we preserve natural resources in full compliance with applicable laws.”

Fort Buchanan’s environmental stewardship efforts have earned recognition from the Arbor Day Foundation, which has designated the installation as a Tree City USA for three consecutive years since 2024.

“We encourage the community to take advantage of our outdoor spaces while remaining mindful of the importance of protecting and preserving our natural environment,” Negrón said. For more information, contact 787-707-3575/3522 or email mailto:anibal.negron1.civ@army.mil or mailto:francisco.j.mendezrodriguez.civ@army.mil.

Fort Buchanan supports approximately 15,000 service members, including active-duty personnel, reservists, and members of the Puerto Rico National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve. The installation’s mission is to enhance readiness and enable the deployment of military personnel anytime, anywhere.