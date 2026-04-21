90th Missile Maintenance Squadron Implements New Training Program

F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, Wyo. - The newest generation of 90th Missile Wing missile maintainers graduated from the Minuteman III (MMIII) Electromechanical Technician (EMT) Journeyman Course, April 10, 2026, at F.E. Warren Air Force Base.

Through constant inspections, repairs, and dedicated hours, these new EMTs will work to keep Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) electrical systems functioning at their best, ensuring the ongoing mission of deterrence remains ready.

After technical training, missile maintainers advance through multiple courses leading up to the MMIII EMT Journeyman Course, which is the most intensive phase. During this stage, students gain an in-depth understanding of the equipment and its functions. Tasks that these graduates did not complete during this phase of training will be addressed in a newly implemented on-the-job training program.

Lt. Col. Michael Hampton, 90th Missile Maintenance Squadron commander, explained that the new on-the-job training approach aims to speed up qualification timelines for ICBM maintenance personnel, enhancing readiness and long-term mission effectiveness.

The initiative, developed at the squadron-level, focuses on changing how junior Airmen in missile maintenance gain hands-on experience.

Newly assigned Airmen can spend up to two-and-a-half years getting fully certified–during this time they remain unable to work in the missile field.

“No missile maintainer joined to stay on base,” said Hampton, “They have been dreaming of dispatching out to the missile field and putting missiles on alert since they joined.”

Under the new training structure, Airmen are introduced to field operations and task certification requirements earlier, addressing previous training gaps in team capability caused by differing certifications that limited their ability to work together.

Over the past year, the unit developed and implemented a program tailored to its mission needs, emphasizing earlier qualification and more consistency across teams, aiming to help Airmen achieve higher skill levels sooner, allowing them to make meaningful contributions to mission operations earlier in their careers. The overall goal is for these missile maintainers to gain more field experience by the time they reach Senior Airman than those trained in earlier courses.

This effort supports ongoing priorities to sustain deterrence and make sure missile maintenance teams are fully prepared to carry out their mission.

Hampton hopes the success of this program can be adapted in other missile maintenance units.

“It has the potential to change missile maintenance training throughout the Air Force,” said Hampton.