Photo By Jean Graves | FORT POLK, La. — Capt. Michael C. Johnson, outgoing commander of the U.S. Army...... read more read more Photo By Jean Graves | FORT POLK, La. — Capt. Michael C. Johnson, outgoing commander of the U.S. Army MEDDAC, Fort Polk medical company, stands with Col. Patrick W. Miller, commander, Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital, and Capt. Crystal J. Absher, incoming commander, during a change of command ceremony April 22 at Spike Field, Fort Polk, Louisiana. The ceremony marked the formal transfer of leadership of the medical company. see less | View Image Page

Ready to lead: Absher assumes command of Fort Polk Medical Company Your browser does not support the audio element.

FORT POLK, La. — Leadership of the United States Army Medical Department Activity, Fort Polk’s medical company changed hands April 22 during a ceremony at Spike Field, as Capt. Michael C. Johnson relinquished command to Capt. Crystal J. Absher.



Col. Patrick W. Miller, commander, Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital, presided over the time-honored ceremony, marking the formal transfer of authority, responsibility and accountability for the unit.



The change of command ceremony centered on the passing of the guidon, symbolizing trust between commanders, Soldiers and the chain of command. Johnson handed the guidon to Miller, who then passed it to Absher before she entrusted it to 1st Sgt. Zachary Schmidt, signifying continuity of leadership and mission focus.



Miller praised Johnson’s nearly two years of command, highlighting the company’s readiness, discipline and consistent performance.



“Great organizations are marked by great leaders, and Captain Johnson, in every sense of the word, was and is one of our very best,” Miller said. “You have well and faithfully discharged your duties, and I am extremely proud of you and the company.”



During his tenure, Johnson led the medical company through field training exercises, weapons qualifications, fitness testing and readiness initiatives while sustaining strong medical and training readiness rates. Miller also credited Johnson with strengthening supply accountability, improving policies and fostering esprit- de-corps across the formation.



Johnson reflected on the professional growth he experienced during command and praised the Soldiers entrusted to his care.



“I learned very quickly that you become the reflection of your company,” Johnson said. “When your company does well, so do you. It instilled in me a desire to see all my Soldiers succeed.”



He thanked his family, leaders and teammates for their support, adding that command reinforced a servant-leadership mindset.



“True leadership isn’t about being in the spotlight,” Johnson said. “It’s about shining it on others so they can grow and perhaps one day lead a team of their own.”



Absher, formerly assigned within Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital’s Emergency Department, assumed command with family members, teammates and community leaders in attendance. In brief remarks, she reflected on the relationships built through military service and the trust placed in Army leaders.



“This is what it means to have an Army family,” Absher said. “I look around and see those who have supported, encouraged and motivated me to do great things. I’m grateful for each one of you, and for the opportunity and trust afforded to me as I take on this next chapter.”



She also acknowledged the responsibility of leading the formation.



“Today I sadly step out of the ER, but I grow my Army family by a whole lot more,” she said.



The U.S. Army MEDDAC, Fort Polk medical company supports Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital and the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk through Soldier readiness and medically ready forces prepared to answer the nation’s call.