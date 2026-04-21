Fort Hood Soldier Continues Family’s Firefighter Legacy

Photo By Spc. Kemarvo Smith | U.S. Army Pfc. Stephen Brinson, a firefighter assigned to 664th Modular Ammunition Company poses for a photo in front of a fire truck at the Fort Hood Fire Station, Texas, April 22, 2026. Pfc. Brinson decided to continue his family’s tradition of service as a military firefighter after being inspired by his grandfather, Jim Auclaire, a fire chief from Jerome, Idaho, and other members of his family. see less | View Image Page

U.S. Army Pvt. 1st Class Stephen Brinson currently serves as a firefighter with 664th Modular Ammunition Company stationed at Fort Hood, Texas. Brinson, originally from Jerome, Idaho, graduated his advanced individual training to become an Army firefighter in June 2024.

Brinson’s family has a long-standing family tradition of military service as Soldiers, Airmen, Sailors and Marines. Not only has his family served in the military, but they also have served as firefighters. Brinson decided to continue his family’s tradition of service as a military firefighter after being inspired by his grandfather and other members of his family.

Brinson's family has been linked to American firefighting since the 1950’s, starting with his grandfather, Jim Auclaire, who first became a firefighter in Marlboro, Massachusetts at the age of 14. He was later drafted into the Vietnam War. After the completion of his service, he continued to be a firefighter in Massachusetts for a few years until he moved to Idaho and became a fire chief in a career spanning five decades.

“My grandpa was a fire chief in Idaho for 50 years,” said Brinson. “He was a firefighter when he was my age. I wanted to make him proud and show him that I could do something that was a benefit to other people.”

Brinson is committed to maintaining his mental and physical readiness in preparation for any situation that may arise while he is on duty so he can better support the local Fort Hood community.

“This job is all about helping the community and doing the best you can to save lives and property and just make it a better place. That's what firefighters are around for.”

Brinson’s service has been critical in saving lives and protecting the community. He has assisted with motor vehicle accidents, electrical and gas fires. During emergency situations, time is crucial for firefighters. Understanding how to perform their duties in a quick and efficient manner is essential in order to save lives.

“Time matters in this particular job,” said Brinson. “The seconds really do count.”

For Brinson, helping the community as a firefighter is one of the most important things.

“Seeing what you can do for other people and other Soldiers, and just making a better, more safer place definitely is the best in the world.”