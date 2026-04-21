Aerial porters demonstrate readiness during 2026 Port Dawg Challenge

DOBBINS AIR RESERVE BASE, Ga. -- Aerial porters from across the Air Force Reserve, the Royal Canadian Air Force and the United Kingdom's Royal Auxiliary Air Force gathered April 14-16, 2026, for the 2026 Air Force Reserve Command Port Dawg Challenge hosted at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga.

Established in 2010, the PDC is a biennial event that brings together Air Transportation specialists to compete in events designed to evaluate mission-critical skills in a dynamic, high-tempo environment. The PDC serves as a platform for Air Force personnel and sister service members to showcase their proficiency in transportation logistics operations. The 2026 event is the seventh and largest event since its inception.

Hosted by the 622nd Civil Engineer Group’s Transportation Proficiency Center, the event highlights the role aerial porters play in enabling rapid global mobility and sustaining operational readiness. The TPC, which was founded in 1984, is dedicated to producing highly trained and qualified personnel in air transportation to meet today’s rapid global mobility demands. Additionally, the center serves as the primary hub for training AFRC air transportation specialists, which comprise nearly half of the Department of the Air Force’s total air transportation portfolio.

U.S. Air Force Col. Dori Mansur, Headquarters AFRC Individual Mobilization Augmentee to the Division Chief, Logistics Readiness and 2026 PDC Competition Commander, emphasized to more than 450 participants, judges, distinguished visitors and spectators the importance of the air transportation career field.

“Looking at this group, I don’t just see Airmen; I see the muscle, the brains, and the relentless drive that keeps the Air Force moving,” Mansur said. “This competition is more than just a fight for top honors; it’s an opportunity for friendly competition, to learn new best practices from each other and to build camaraderie that crosses squadron – and even continental – lines.”

Over three days, 25 teams of six Airmen, representing aerial port squadrons across AFRC, competed alongside international partners from Canada and the United Kingdom. Additionally, members of the Philippine Air Force Reserve attended as observers to learn more about the air transportation career field. International participation in the event strengthens interoperability, enhances coalition readiness and underscores the importance of allied cooperation and connectivity for the specialists that execute complex global mobility operations day-to-day.

“We're all aiming for that global reach, and it's good to look at your practices, your procedures, and we're playing on your turf, so, it's good to take those things away,” said RAAF Warrant Officer Bob Adam, 4624 Royal Auxiliary Air Force Squadron. “This competition is held in high regard back in England.”

Beyond the competition, the event promoted esprit de corps among participants. Servicemembers from all four countries collaborated and shared experiences, strengthening professional relationships that support coalition air mobility operations worldwide.

“The goal is not necessarily coming away with any hardware, it's just coming down here, and having a great time, and taking those stories and those experiences back home, and spreading them around our squadron and around the Royal Canadian Air Force,” said RCAF Lt. Col. Dwayne Demers, 2 Air Movements Squadron commanding officer. “We’re building a stronger, smarter community.”

Throughout the multi-day competition, the teams participated in events modeled after real-world expeditionary operations. Airmen demonstrated proficiency in cargo processing, load planning, aircraft loading procedures and equipment handling, while operating under time constraints designed to simulate deployed conditions. Additional events assessed physical fitness, leadership and job knowledge.

Each team included a first-term Airman, reinforcing the development of junior personnel while integrating the experience of seasoned Airmen. This structure fosters mentorship, strengthens team dynamics and supports long-term force development.

Evaluators observed each event and provided feedback to identify best practices and improve performance across the aerial port community. The competition served as a test of skill and as a platform to enhance standardization and readiness across U.S. and allied forces.

During this year’s event, the 27th Aerial Port Squadron from Minneapolis Air Reserve Station, Minn., distinguished themselves as the top team, earning the title of overall champions at the conclusion of the challenge. The 41st Aerial Port Squadron from Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., secured a hard-fought second place, while the 32nd Aerial Port Squadron from Pittsburgh Air Reserve Station, Penn., rounded out the top three overall winners.

The competition featured multiple events, testing the comprehensive skills of aerial port squadrons from around the world. The winners from each category are as follows:

Individual Event Winners

Engine Running Onload/Offload:41st APS

K-Loader Course:27th APS

Joint Inspection:27th APS

Passenger Processing:86th APS

Fit to Fight:67th APS

Cargo Processing:96th APS

Cargo Restraint:32nd APS

Pallet Build Up:27th APS

10K Forklift Course:41st APS

Load Planning:27th APS

Air Terminal Operations Center:72nd APS

Written Exam:RAAF

Upon the competition’s conclusion, the best overall squadron and winning team takes home the trophy, a bronze bulldog nicknamed “The Shepherd.” The trophy is named in honor of Mr. John Herring, who retired in 2022 after nearly 50 years as a pivotal figure and innovator in the air transportation community. The winning team will hold the statue for two years, when they will return it for the next event in 2028.

As the Port Dawg Challenge continues to grow, planners aim to expand participation and further integrate joint and international partners. The event remains a key component in developing combat-ready Airmen and demonstrating the Air Force Reserve’s ability to deliver rapid, reliable global mobility alongside its allies, as well as a tangible example of how the Reserve is not a backup, but rather a highly capable and integrated force multiplier.

“Our next fight is coming. I can promise you that the people in this room will be asked to find creative ways to increase velocity,” said Maj. Gen. Preston McFarren, HQ AFRC Mobilization Assistant to the Commander. “We’ve done great port work before, and we will be called on to do it again. Our defense depends on it.”