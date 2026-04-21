Col. Jennifer King is the new Eastern Air Defense Sector commander

Photo By Barbara Olney | U.S. Air Force, Col. Jennifer L. King, incoming commander of the Eastern Air Defense Sector, receives the guidon from Lt. Gen. Luke Ahmann, commander of CONR-1st AF (AFNORTH/AFSPACE), during a change of command ceremony at the Griffiss Institute Innovare Advancement Center, April 17, 2026. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Barbara Olney) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Barbara Olney | U.S. Air Force, Col. Jennifer L. King, incoming commander of the Eastern Air Defense...... read more read more

**Rome, N.Y. –**U.S. Air Force Col. Jennifer L. King assumed command of the Eastern Air Defense Sector during a change of command ceremony on April 17 at the Griffiss Institute Innovare Advancement Center.

King assumed command from Col. Joseph F. Roos, who is retiring. Lt. Gen. Luke Ahmann, Commander of the Continental U.S. North American Aerospace Defense Region (CONR)-1st Air Force (U.S. Air Forces Northern and U.S. Air Forces Space), was the ceremony’s presiding officer.

“Our unit’s vision of world-class airmen, ready and empowered to defeat evolving global threats” means more every day as we continually strive to meet the challenges of an ever-changing mission before us, King said. “The truth is, we can’t afford not to empower our airmen if we’re going to succeed against the next generation of threats.”

Col. King began her distinguished Air Force career in 2003. Following her initial Air Battle Manager training at Tyndall AFB, she was assigned to the 965th Air Control Squadron at Tinker AFB, Oklahoma. During this tour, she excelled in multiple capacities, serving as an Air Weapons Officer, Air Surveillance Officer, and Surveillance Flight Commander. In 2009, she returned to Tyndall AFB to join the 325th Air Control Squadron, where she contributed as an Instructor Air Battle Manager, Operations Training Officer, and Executive Officer.

In 2011, Col. King joined the New York Air National Guard and was assigned to the Eastern Air Defense Sector (EADS). Her tenure at EADS has been marked by a series of high-impact roles, including Senior Director, Mission Crew Commander, and Joint Interface Control Officer (JICO). In her capacity as the JICO, she concurrently supported the Air Force Command and Control Requirements Office, overseeing sophisticated projects related to advanced sensor integration, integrated fire control, and joint combat identification.

While serving as a Flight Commander, Col. King directed a team of 52 operators through 76 Presidential temporary flight restrictions and 211 tactical actions. This exceptional performance earned her team the Air National Guard’s Ground-Based Battle Management Command and Control (BMC2) Crew of the Year award. Following this success, she assumed the role of Director of Operations for the 224th Air Defense Squadron, where her leadership once again guided her team to receive the prestigious Ground-Based BMC2 Crew of the Year honors.

King has won several individual awards as well. She has been the top graduate or distinguished graduate at six Air Force courses, including Squadron Officer School, and graduated from Air Command and Staff College with outstanding distinction. She has won the Air National Guard Air Battle Manager of the Year and the Continental U.S. NORAD Region Command and Control Warrior of the Year awards. King also received the CONR and NORAD outstanding field grade officer awards in 2021.

Prior to becoming the 224th ADG Commander, King was the 224th Air Defense Squadron Commander.

The Eastern Air Defense Sector, headquartered in Rome, New York, is part of the North American Aerospace Defense Command and is responsible for the air defense of the homeland. The 224thAir Defense Group, an independent, wing-equivalent group of the New York Air National Guard, is located at EADS and provides the forces to conduct the air defense mission.

The 224thADG has several squadrons and detachments. The 224thAir Defense Squadron, the 224thSupport Squadron, the 224thSecurity Forces Squadron and the Canadian Detachment of CANELEMNORAD serve in Rome. Two geographically separated units, the 223rdAir Defense Squadron and the National Capital Region Coordination Center detachment, serve in the Washington, D.C. area.

For more information about the New York Air National Guard, visithttp://www.dmna.ny.gov/. For more information on the Eastern Air Defense Sector and the 224thAir Defense Group, visithttp://www.eads.ang.af.mil/.