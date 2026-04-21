Navy preventive medicine team helps establish 29 Palms Farmers Market at MCAGCC

Photo By Christopher Jones | Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Sean Weimer (left) and Hospitalman Apprentice Wilson Current conduct food safety inspections at the 29 Palms Farmers Market at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center (MCAGCC), April 9, 2026. Preventive medicine technicians ensure vendors comply with Navy and Department of War food safety standards, supporting the health and readiness of service members and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Christopher Jones, NMRTC/NH Twentynine Palms public affairs officer) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Christopher Jones | Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Sean Weimer (left) and Hospitalman Apprentice Wilson...... read more read more

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. — Sailors assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Twentynine Palms are playing a key role in supporting the health, safety, and success of the 29 Palms Farmers Market at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center (MCAGCC), bringing fresh food options and community engagement to service members and their families.

Held every Thursday evening and featuring local vendors, fresh produce, hot foods, and handmade goods, the 29 Palms Farmers Market provides a family-friendly community space that connects service members with local farmers and artisans while expanding food options available on base.

The recurring 29 Palms Farmers Market introduces new food and produce options not typically available on base, drawing crowds from across the installation while reinforcing quality-of-life initiatives for the MCAGCC community.

Hospitalman Apprentice Wilson Current, a preventive medicine technician from Virginia Beach, Virginia, said his role centers on ensuring vendors meet strict food safety standards.

“My role is ensuring every vendor is following food safety practices and guidelines implemented by NAVMED P-5010 Chapter 1 and the Tri-Service Food Code,” Current said.

Preventive medicine technicians (PMTs) conduct on-site inspections and enforce requirements designed to protect public health. Their responsibilities include verifying proper food handling, ensuring adequate handwashing capabilities, and monitoring temperature control for food storage and service.

“We focus on proper handwashing techniques and making sure food is being held at the correct temperatures,” Current said.

Beyond food safety, PMTs also evaluate broader public health considerations.

“We’re also checking certifications, general pest management, and ensuring vendors have proper handwashing capability,” Current said.

Establishing a farmer’s market on a military installation presents unique challenges, particularly when balancing safety requirements between permanent facilities and temporary vendors.

“One of the challenges is understanding the differences in inspections between permanent establishments and temporary food operations while still ensuring the safety of all service members,” Current said.

The effort requires close coordination across multiple organizations. Preventive medicine personnel work alongside Army Veterinary Food Inspection Specialists and Marine Corps Community Services (MCCS) to ensure the event runs smoothly and safely.

“We work hand in hand with the Army Veterinary Food Inspection Specialist attached to the base and the civilians at MCCS,” Current said.

Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Raphael Claxton, senior enlisted leader for the directorate for public health at NMRTC Twentynine Palms, emphasized the scale and coordination required to bring the market to life.

“Bringing the farmer’s market to MCAGCC has been a rewarding but deliberate process that required coordination amongst several stakeholders on the installation,” Claxton said, noting collaboration with MCCS, Army veterinary technicians, and the local farmer’s market coordinator.

The initial inspection day took place Feb. 5, 2026, when more than 50 vendors were authorized to participate.

“That is a lot of inspections to conduct in one day,” Claxton said. “It was an all hands-on deck combined effort from preventive medicine personnel, Army 68S and Navy L12A PMTs who answered the call to bring this experience to the community.”

In addition to supporting community health, the farmer’s market provides valuable training opportunities for junior Sailors.

“The farmer’s market is a great learning opportunity for all junior PMTs—repetition and experience are the keys to success as an inspector,” Claxton said. “Experiences like the farmer’s market are a perfect opportunity to hone their skillset and display their readiness for warfighters in the fight.”

The market’s impact extends beyond training and compliance, contributing to morale and overall well-being across the installation.

“The farmer’s market has greatly benefitted the MCAGCC community and boosted morale on the installation by bringing greater access to healthy foods, arts and crafts, music and more,” Claxton said.

For Current, the most fulfilling part of the mission is seeing the direct impact on the community.

“The most rewarding part is seeing service members and their families enjoying fresh experiences and new food choices,” he said.

As the 29 Palms Farmers Market continues to grow as a staple of the installation community, NMRTC Twentynine Palms remains committed to safeguarding public health while supporting initiatives that enhance quality of life across MCAGCC.