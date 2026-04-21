Zero8Hundred and the San Diego Seal's Honor Local Recruiter.

SAN DIEGO (April 17, 2026) – On a night dedicated to honoring those who serve, Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Alan Henderson represented the best of Navy recruiting at a San Diego Seals National Lacrosse League game, where he was recognized by Zero8Hundred, a San Diego-based nonprofit dedicated to supporting service members and their families. Henderson, a recruiter assigned to Navy Recruiting Station Chula Vista under Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Southwest's Division 1, was selected by his command to represent the Navy at the event. "I recently was presented an award at work, Zero8hundred reached out to the command looking for a Sailor, and they chose me," said Henderson. “I am honored to be chosen and to represent my command.” For Henderson, recruiting was never the plan, but neither was becoming a Boatswain's Mate. He came into the Navy undesignated, initially hoping to work as a Builder. Working alongside other Boatswain’s Mate changed everything. “Boatswain's Mate kind of chose me, right,” he said. “If they say, choose your rate, choose your fate. I came in undesignated. I wanted to be BU, but the community was pretty small, and since I was undesignated, I was already working with the Boatswain’s Mates. I got to see a lot of what they did. And it kind of spoke to me, the small boat evolutions, the high speed, low drag evolutions they get to do. I liked that.” Three years into his recruiting tour in Chula Vista, Henderson has found his footing in a role he initially wasn't sure about. He credits his Boatswain's Mate background for making the transition natural. "Getting people excited about the Navy as a Boatswain's Mate, that's all I do," said Henderson. "That became second nature." His advice to future recruiters reflects the same straightforward approach he brings to the job every day. "Find one thing you love about recruiting, get really good at it, and then teach other recruiters about it," said Henderson. "Have something that helps you get up in the morning and bring you to the office." For the Future Sailors he works to bring into the Navy, his message is simple and direct. "Keep what you're joining for in the forefront of your mind," said Henderson. "Don't forget why you joined. Keep what you earn." NTAG Southwest's area of responsibility encompasses more than 210,000 square miles covering southern California, southern Nevada, and western Arizona. Headquartered at Naval Base Point Loma, Harbor Annex, the command has 43 recruiting stations with a mission to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America's Navy. The command employs more than 310 sailors and civilian personnel. For more information on how to join the Navy, contact your local recruiter by calling 1-800-284-NAVY, visit https://www.navy.com/, https://www.cnrc.navy.mil/Southwest/, or follow us at https://www.linkedin.com/company/ntag-southwest-recruiting/.