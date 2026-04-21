41st Aerial Port Squadron earns second at 2026 Port Dawg Challenge

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Reserve airmen from the 41st Aerial Port Squadron celebrate the second place ranking in the 2026 Port Dawg Challenge at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia, April 16, 2026. The challenge spanned across three days and consisted of 12 events that focused on core skills in the career field. The team from Keesler Air Force Base competed with 25 other teams, including two international teams from Canada and the United Kingdom. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Reserve airmen from the 41st Aerial Port Squadron celebrate the second...... read more read more

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. – After three days of fast-paced competition, Airmen from the 41st Aerial Port Squadron earned second place at the Air Force Reserve Command’s 2026 Port Dawg Challenge, held April 14-16 at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia.

Competing against more than 160 Airmen from 25 different teams, as well as two international teams from Canada and the United Kingdom, the 41st APS stood out in one of the most demanding aerial port challenges.

Each six-member team included at least one first-term Airman.

“I’m definitely a competitor, so being the only senior airman on the team, I was a little nervous,” said Senior Airman Jarell Lee, 41st APS air terminal operations center representative. “Once I got there and realized I was surrounded by great Airmen who were there to help me succeed, it built my confidence.”

The biennial Port Dawg Challenge is designed to evaluate readiness and technical proficiency across the air transportation career field. The teams competed in 12 time-sensitive events focused on core skills, including cargo loading, equipment operation, and shipment inspection.

For the 41st APS team, success came down to preparation.

“We choose our team based on performance. We look for our best drivers and strongest aerial porters. Whoever’s been shining in the last two years, we select for the team,” said Chief Master Sgt. Martin Guthrie, 41st APS aerial port manager. “The team has been preparing, exercising, and studying during drill weekends. They also completed an annual tour to Dobbins to get proficiency training.”

Air transportation specialists play a critical role in global mobility, managing the movement of cargo and passengers throughout the military airlift system in support of operations worldwide.

“We come from a squadron that our airmen are proud to be here and want to be here,” Guthrie said. “Leadership has focused on building engagement at every level, not just among senior members. I think building that pride goes a long way.”

The competition highlighted the capabilities required to sustain global mobility and reinforced the 41st APS’s ability to perform at a high level among the Air Force Reserve’s best.

The team delivered strong results across multiple events, earning 2nd place overall while securing 1st place in the Engine Running Offload (ERO) event and the 10K forklift event, as well as a 2nd place finish in load planning.

“Earning second place meant a lot,” said Master Sgt. Dexter Callais, 41st APS Port Dawg Challenge team chief. “We were disappointed at first but then we realized what a big accomplishment it was for the unit. It also gave us guidance on what we have to focus on moving forward.”